In one shocking turn of events, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish were left out of the College Football Playoff. In their place, in came the Miami Hurricanes. Folllowing the controversial decision, Athletic Director Pete Bevacqua has taken a vivid shot at the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC).

The school in South Bend, Indiana, is making its frustration visible after the Fighting Irish (10-2) were left out of the College Football Playoff for the 10-2 (6-2 ACC) Hurricanes. At the end of the day, the head-to-head record was the tiebreaker between the two rival schools. In addition to the strong decision made by Notre Dame after being left out of the CFP, Bevacqua is now aiming at the entire Atlantic Coast Conference now.

“I have tremendous respect for Miami and every team in the ACC. We were mystified by the actions of the conference… to attack their biggest business partner in football and a member of their conference in 24 other sports,” Bevacqua stated, via The Dan Patrick Show. “They have certainly done permanent damage to the relationship between the conference and Notre Dame.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We didn’t appreciate the fact we were singled out repeatedly and compared to Miami. Not by Miami. Miami has every right to do that. But it raised a lot of eyebrows here that the conference was taking shots at us.”

Marcus Freeman at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Advertisement

Safe to say Notre Dame is staying independent

As Notre Dame is one of a select group of independent schools in college football, Bevacqua’s statements carry much more weight and symbolism. While many fans are angry at the Selection Committee, the AD in South Bend shined a light on the ACC, hinting the conference tipped the scale in favor of Miami.

Advertisement

see also CFP breaks silence on choosing Miami, Alabama over Notre Dame for the playoffs

Now, it’s safe to assume Notre Dame football program won’t be joining the Atlantic Coast Conference any time soon—at least not while the wounds are still fresh and open from what some believe to be a betrayal by the ACC toward the Irish.

Advertisement

It’s a tale as old as time in the NCAA. Notre Dame knows what it wins and loses by staying independent. This time, the Fighting Irish have gotten the short end of the stick. As for the ACC, the conference vouched for a member school to make the CFP bracket instead of an independent program in college football, so it really can’t be blamed. However, the story might be seen quite differently in South Bend.

Bevacqua confirms eyebrow-raising clause

While the Fighting Irish are irate at the latest CFP decision, pointing the finger at collusion by the conferences, they are proving to be once bitten twice shy. Now, a report has come out indicating Notre Dame has signed a term protecting itself from ever being in the same spot again.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I don’t want to say too much about the memorandum of understanding, but that’s certainly been reported and it’s out there, and what you said is accurate,” Bevacqua said on The Dan Patrick Show. “Correct, [if Notre Dame is ranked in the top-12 next year, the school is automatically in].”

According to a report from a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed between the CFP and Notre Dame, the independent school automatically clinches a playoff berth if it’s ranked 12 or higher in the final college football rankings. Though the report made much noise around the country, Bevacqua has now confirmed it. Needless to say, it didn’t take long for fans to point at what many call preferential treatment for Notre Dame.

Advertisement

SurveyWhose side are you on? Whose side are you on? already voted 0 people