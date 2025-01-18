Trending topics:
NCAA FB

NCAAF News: Riley Leonard's Fighting Irish receive strong warning from Buckeyes WR Jeremiah Smith

Ahead of the NCAAF final game, Ohio State Buckeyes star Jeremiah Smith sends a strong message to Riley Leonard's Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

By Matías Persuh

Jeremiah Smith #4 of the Ohio State Buckeyes speaks to the media during the Ohio State Buckeyes media day at the Georgia World Congress Center prior to the 2025 CFP National Championship between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish on January 18, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.
© Kevin C. Cox/Getty ImagesJeremiah Smith #4 of the Ohio State Buckeyes speaks to the media during the Ohio State Buckeyes media day at the Georgia World Congress Center prior to the 2025 CFP National Championship between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish on January 18, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The final chapter of the NCAAF season is finally here. The Ohio State Buckeyes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish are the two finalists set to face off this Monday in the National Championship Game to determine the new champion. Ahead of the matchup, star Jeremiah Smith warns Riley Leonard and his team of what’s to come.

Although Smith was somewhat contained by the opposing defense during the game against the Longhorns, he expects the dynamics of this matchup to be different, allowing him to showcase all of his abilities.

In statements published on espn.com, the talented wide receiver sent a clear message to Marcus Freeman about how the game will unfold if they try to defend him man-to-man: “If you are going to play man [to-man defense] against Ohio State, be ready. I can’t wait to put on a show.

Smith will aim to leave a better impression this Monday compared to what happened in the Cotton Bowl, where he was fiercely defended by the opposition. “You watch the film — they doubled, tripled me,” Smith said. “It’s frustrating, but being a decoy helped us win the game.”

Jeremiah Smith

Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith #4 of the Ohio State Buckeyes seen in action during the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Ohio Stadium on December 21, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio.

Throughout his final season with the Buckeyes, Jeremiah Smith has racked up 71 receptions for 1,227 yards and 14 touchdowns. While he may still spend some more time in College Football, analysts believe that when he declares for the draft, he could potentially be a high pick.

Howard has confidence in what Smith can bring to the team

Will Howard and Jeremiah Smith have proven throughout the season to be one of the most important offensive duos in College Football. The quarterback feels a special connection with his teammate and knows that Smith’s talent is exceptional.

“He’s one of the most talented dudes I’ve been around … you always want to try to get him the ball,” quarterback Will Howard said. “But he can also take out two or three guys at a time [as a decoy], and sometimes that’s a good thing.”

Will Howard Ohio State QB

Jeremiah Smith #4 and Will Howard #18 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates a touchdown during the second quarter against the Oregon Ducks during the Rose Bowl Game Presented by Prudential at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 01, 2025 in Pasadena, California.

The Buckeyes show respect towards their rival

Both the Buckeyes and Notre Dame have shown strengths and weaknesses throughout the tournament, though the first ones have been key to getting them to this stage of the competition.

From Ryan Day‘s staff at Ohio State, they are well aware of the talent their rival possesses and have no intention of underestimating them before the game begins. “What [the Irish do] they do very, very well. So for them to change up what they do, would be kind of silly,” Buckeyes wide receivers coach Brian Hartline told ESPN.

They’re really, really good players, great players on the outside. And we’re really great players on the outside, too. It’s what you want in a game of this magnitude,” he also added.

