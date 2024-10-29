NCAAF News: Steve Sarkisian forewarns Texas youngsters after win over Vanderbilt

Following a crushing loss, the Texas Longhorns had no time to dwell on the defeat, and visited the Vanderbilt Commodores in a game that could make or break their season. Consecutive losses would have been catastrophic, and though Texas avoided that scenario, head coach Steve Sarkisian has sent a strong message to his team, and more specifically its freshmen.

The No. 6 Longhorns barely survived the critical game against the Commodores. A 27-24 victory sufficed the team’s urge to get back on the win column, but it was far from the team’s standard. The performances fans had grown accustomed earlier in the NCAA season have waned, and Sarkisian and the Longhorns are now in survival mode.

After the game, Coach Sarkisian forewarned the younger players on the team, as the roster has been affected by an injury bug at times this year.

“When you look at it this way, we’re at the halfway point and might have to play nine, you know, depending on how it goes,” Sarkisian said, via burntorangenation. “So what are we doing this week to continue to build up the depth of our roster, of our younger players, because we never know. We’ve seen the injury bug bite us at a few positions now where young players need to get ready to play.”

Head coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns looks on prior to a game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Cotton Bowl Stadium on October 12, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.

Longhorns injuries

Aside from the most obvious example when mentioning the Horns injuries this season, Texas has suffered significant blows to several position groups. The running back room has been short of players lately as two members went down with season-ending injuries; CJ Baxter and Christian Clark. Velton Gardner is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Of course, Ewers’ absence has been the main topic of conversation around the Longhorns medical room and across the college football landscape, but wideout Isaiah Bond’s has been another source of concern for Sark and the team, and has affected the overall offensive production.

Longhorns’ big test against the Gators

Texas is currently on a bye week. However, upon return they will take on a historic program in the SEC in a must-win game. The Longhorns will host the 4-3 (2-2 SEC) Florida Gators. However, that record will look different when these two sides meet. Before squaring off with Texas, Florida will play Georgia in what will be two critical weeks for the program in Gainesville.