NCAAF News: Bulldogs HC Kirby Smart makes something clear about Carson Beck's performance

Ahead of a crucial matchup against Florida in NCAAF, Georgia Bulldogs HC Kirby Smart delivered a clear message about his QB Carson Beck and how to maximize his talent.

Carson Beck #15 of the Georgia Bulldogs warms up prior to the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium on October 12, 2024 in Athens, Georgia.
Carson Beck #15 of the Georgia Bulldogs warms up prior to the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium on October 12, 2024 in Athens, Georgia.

By Matías Persuh

With a current record of six wins and one loss, the Georgia Bulldogs are serious contenders in NCAAF. However, coach Kirby Smart believes his players, particularly QB Carson Beck, can perform even better. Regarding this situation, Smart conveyed a clear message.

The Bulldogs are coming off a bye week before facing Florida, and in their last outing, they decisively defeated the Texas Longhorns, handing head coach Steve Sarkisian’s team their first loss of the season.

Regarding his players, Coach Smart made statements to 247 Sports, emphasizing the urgent need to develop their talent, particularly focusing on what quarterback Carson Beck can bring to the team: “If you ask a kid that, they’re going to say that he does need to play better,” the HC stated.

We need to coach better, we need to execute better, we need the people around him to play better. That’s the ownership that a quarterback takes, and I wouldn’t expect him to answer any questions like that any other way,” Smart finally concluded.

Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs

Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts during the second quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 28, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Carson Beck reflects on performance against Texas

Despite the Bulldogs ‘ victory over the Texas Longhorns, QB Carson Beck expressed dissatisfaction with his performance during the game and is confident he can contribute much more to his team, especially in the upcoming matchup against Florida.

NCAAF News: Alabama HC Kalen DeBoer explains team&#039;s mentality heading into paramount matchup

see also

NCAAF News: Alabama HC Kalen DeBoer explains team's mentality heading into paramount matchup

In statements made to the press after the game, Beck was unequivocal about what transpired: “Oh man, I was just off it felt like the entire game,” QB said about his performance.

“I think the fourth quarter it really started to kick in for the most part, but, I mean, I was just off. I can control what I can control, and I’ve got to go back and watch film and I’ve got to get better. I’ve got to be better for this team. And, you know, it’s a great day that our defense, you know, showed up the way that they did, you know, considering, I mean, the way that I played, but you’ve got to go back. You’ve got to watch a film,” he finally stated.

Carson Beck Georgia Bulldogs

Carson Beck #15 of the Georgia Bulldogs warms up before the Capital One Orange Bowl against the Florida State Seminoles at Hard Rock Stadium on December 30, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Georgia Bulldogs upcoming matches:

  • vs Florida, November 2nd
  • vs Ole Miss, November 9th
  • vs Tennessee, November 16th
  • vs UMass, November 23rd
  • vs Georgia Tech, November 29th
