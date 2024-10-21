Trending topics:
NCAA FB

NCAAF News: Texas HC Steve Sarkisian shuts down one of the narratives around Quinn Ewers' struggles

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers has had a lackluster return to the field after his abdominal injury earlier this season, however, head coach Steve Sarkisian dismissed one of the theories around the QB's struggles.

Quinn Ewers #3 of the Texas Longhorns watches players warm up before the game against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 21, 2024 in Austin, Texas.
© Tim Warner/Getty ImagesQuinn Ewers #3 of the Texas Longhorns watches players warm up before the game against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 21, 2024 in Austin, Texas.

By Federico O'donnell

The Texas Longhorns‘ season has taken a bad turn in the blink of an eye. Although his comeback was highly-anticipated, Quinn Ewers has not looked great and many narratives have started to brew over what may be causing the Horns QB’s struggles. However, head coach Steve Sarkisian firmly shut down one popular theory.

The Longhorns suffered their first defeat of the season at the hands of the Georgia Bulldogs. The Dawgs dominated the pace of the game and were the better team in a hostile Texas environment. The Horns undefeated NCAA campaign came to a crashing end and the bubble may have burst on their star quarterback, Quinn Ewers.

Concerns on the Longhorns QB1 have intensified since his comeback to the lineup. Ewers no longer looks like the clear-cut number one guy in Austin, and Arch Manning’s presence on the sideline adds pressure for changes in Sarkisian’s program. Although Manning stepped in for Ewers briefly against Georgia, Coach Sark has made it clear Ewers’ spot in the depth chart is not in jeopardy.

Advertisement

However, fans are not satisfied with what they’ve seen from the junior quarterback. Many believe Ewers’ dip in production is a consequence of lingering issues from the injury that sidelined him earlier this season, but Sarkisian has shut down any speculation.

Quinn Ewers

Quinn Ewers #3 of the Texas Longhorns throws the ball during the third quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on October 19, 2024 in Austin, Texas.

Advertisement

I don’t think it’s impacting him at all, Sarkisian stated, via burntorangenation.”I really think he’s healthy and feels good about it. Is he 100 percent? I don’t know. Is anybody on our team 100 percent going into Week Eight? Probably not. Everybody’s got something right now.”

NCAAF News: Steve Sarkisian makes something clear to Longhorns after painful loss to Georgia

see also

NCAAF News: Steve Sarkisian makes something clear to Longhorns after painful loss to Georgia

Sarkisian keeps hopes alive in Austin

The Longhorns demoralizing loss to the Bulldogs will only be as meaningful to their season as they let it be. The ‘Burnt Orange’ must put it behind them as soon as possible and move on to the next game. The Horns look to bounce back against the Vanderbilt Commodores and get back on the right path to the College Football Playoffs. Though the ugly defeat at home stings, the sky is not falling on the Longhorns.

Advertisement

The beauty of this format, losing a game like this doesn’t kill you. Everything we want is still in front of us,” Sarkisian said, via On3. “The challenge for us is to be able to regroup and get ourselves back up off the mat and prepare for a Vanderbilt team next week that’s going to be hungry for us coming to town.“

federico o'donnell
Federico O'donnell

Federico O’Donnell is a bilingual sports writer from Argentina, fluent in both Spanish and English. He joined Bolavip US in August 2024 while completing his Journalism degree at Universidad de Ciencias Empresariales y Sociales (UCES). Federico has covered soccer and the NHL for various media outlets, including ExtraTimeTalk and Last Word on Hockey. His extensive knowledge of soccer, NBA, NFL, NCAAF, and NHL, combined with his passion for these sports, allows him to effectively handle breaking news and deliver insightful analysis.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL News: Cowboys' Micah Parsons provides major update on injury status, eyes return for 49ers game
NFL

NFL News: Cowboys' Micah Parsons provides major update on injury status, eyes return for 49ers game

Warriors News: HC Kerr provides positive injury update on Stephen Curry ahead of season opener
NBA

Warriors News: HC Kerr provides positive injury update on Stephen Curry ahead of season opener

NFL News: Patrick Mahomes sends clear message to Andy Reid after risking hits with Chiefs vs 49ers
NFL

NFL News: Patrick Mahomes sends clear message to Andy Reid after risking hits with Chiefs vs 49ers

NBA News: Orlando Magic make big move to help Paolo Banchero
NBA

NBA News: Orlando Magic make big move to help Paolo Banchero

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo