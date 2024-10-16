Trending topics:
NCAAF News: Texas Longhorns star makes big admission on Georgia QB Carson Beck

As the Texas Longhorns gear up for crucial test against Georgia Bulldogs, a Horns star made an honest admission on the Dawgs quarterback Carson Beck.

Carson Beck #15 of the Georgia Bulldogs leaves the field following the game against the Auburn Tigers at Sanford Stadium on October 5, 2024 in Athens, Georgia.
By Federico O'donnell

The Texas Longhorns and Georgia Bulldogs will face in this week’s best matchup in college football. As two top-5 SEC teams clash, both sides have a lot on the line. Texas aims to keep their undefeated season alive, while Georgia hopes to play spoiler and make a statement in the conference. Ahead of the game, one Longhorns star made a strong admission on quarterback Carson Beck.

The Longhorns season has been spotless, so far. However, the program’s biggest evaluation this year will come as the Bulldogs go into DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium. This crucial match could make or break Texas’ playoffs aspirations, their No. 1 seat in the nation could be at stake, as well.

The Horns have grown accustomed to elite quarterback play in the NCAA. Most programs could only dream of having a QB room with both Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning, but that’s the reality in Austin. Scrimmages for the defense are not far off from a weekend game in terms of competitiveness. Longhorns DB Michael Taaffe may have taken that elite level of play for granted, but he’s certainly recognized Carson Beck’s talent as well.

He’s a really, really good quarterback,” Taaffe said of Beck, per Sports Illustrated. “He can put the ball wherever he wants to. He’s had a great career. He’s a veteran quarterback, those guys trust him. It looks like when he takes the field, those guys are around him, and so he’s their quarterback. The offense goes through him. And so we have a really, really good challenge ahead of us.

Beck has passed for 1,818 yards so far in the 2024 NCAA season. The Bulldogs quarterback has thrown 15 touchdowns and five interceptions. His five turnovers rank second-most in the SEC. Michael Taaffe, on the other hand, has recorded 24 tackles and one sack this year.

Texas’ secondary is aware of Beck

The Longhorns are not letting up. Their hopes for the season extend well beyond October, and they understand that this next game will serve as a litmus test for them. While the Dawgs’ turnover mishaps have certainly caught Texas’s attention, the secondary knows they must create opportunities rather than waiting for them to be handed to them. Defensive back Jahdae Barron echoed Taaffe’s comments on Beck’s expertise.

Advertisement

He’s somebody you have to be ready and dialed for,” Barron said. “He’s amazing. He does a lot of great things on film. He’s a vet quarterback at this level, so good matchup.”

