NCAAF News: USC HC Lincoln Riley makes honest statement after loss to Washington

The USC Trojans‘ season has been disappointing in more senses than one. The Trojans’ hopes on head coach Lincoln Riley have taken a bad turn. During Riley’s first year without Caleb Williams, the program took a step backwards and their season is virtually over with three remaigning games. After a devastating loss to the Washington Huskies, Riley made an honest confession on how the 2024 NCAA season has gone.

USC suffered their fifth loss of the season during their visit to Seattle. Through nine games on the season, the Trojans have already equalled their loss-total from last season. Riley’s seat is certainly heating up as the team has failed to meet expectations. Since Riley took the reins in LA, the team has yet to make the College Football Playoffs.

Saturday’s loss to the Huskies hammered the final nail in the Trojans’ coffin. The season is pretty much over for USC. Though just two wins away from bowl eligibility, it feels more like a consolation prize than a meaningful season goal. Riley had a sincere message after the 26-21 loss.

“I don’t handle losing very well. It hasn’t happened very much in my career. That part of it is unacceptable,” Riley stated, via On3. “It’s not like we’re getting our a** kicked. It’s not like I go back to the drawing board like gah, we’re doing this terrible, and people are wearing us out on this or that. It’s not that.”

Head Coach of the USC Trojans Lincoln Riley walks off the field before their game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium on November 11, 2023 in Eugene, Oregon.

Riley’s record in South California

Riley made the headlines in 2021 as he decided to leave Oklahoma for USC. That decision changed the tune on his coaching decisiones, forever. He has been under heavy scrutiny since, and the results have not carried over to Cali. During his five-year tenure with the Sooners, Riley never had a +2 loss season.

On the contrary, since taking the Trojans’ job, his teams have not had a season with fewer than three losses. Riley had Williams at QB for his first two seasons, yet the team couldn’t make the postseason. In 2022, USC finished with an 11-3 record, but there was a notable decline in 2023, with an 8-5 record. This season has hit an even lower low, as the team currently holds a 4-5 record.