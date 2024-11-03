Trending topics:
NCAAF News: Ducks QB Dillon Gabriel gets brutally honest after win against Michigan

After securing their ninth consecutive victory in the NCAAF, this time against Michigan, the Oregon Ducks, led by Dillon Gabriel, are emerging as serious title contenders. Following the win, the QB delivered a clear message about their aspirations.

Dillon Gabriel #8 of the Oregon Ducks celebrates after running the ball for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 02, 2024 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Dillon Gabriel #8 of the Oregon Ducks celebrates after running the ball for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 02, 2024 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

By Matías Persuh

The Oregon Ducks continue to steamroll through the NCAAF, and this time, their victim was none other than the Michigan Wolverines. The ninth consecutive victory for Dan Lanning’s squad firmly establishes them as serious title contenders. Once the game concluded, QB Dillon Gabriel shared his feelings about the match.

As the thrilling and competitive season reaches its final stretch, the Oregon team is positioning itself as one of the top contenders for the title, especially after maintaining their unbeaten streak once again this weekend.

Gabriel, one of the key architects of his team’s impressive run, expressed his enthusiasm following the victory and made it clear in his post-game statements to the media: “Man it’s historic,” QB said, via Oregon Ducks on Sports Illustrated.

“Michigan’s a great team, they played their butt off, but just proud of our guys. The way they continued to respond and keep playing through ups and downs. I think all three phases coming together, it’s important,” he also stated.

Dillon Gabriel

Dillon Gabriel #8 of the Oregon Ducks looks to throw the ball as TJ Guy #42 of the Michigan Wolverines pursues during the second quarter at Michigan Stadium on November 02, 2024 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Throughout the game, Gabriel completed 22 of 34 passes for 294 yards against a talented Michigan secondary that was missing one of its top players, Will Johnson, due to injury.

NCAAF News: Buffaloes Star Travis Hunter opens up about his relationship with HC Deion Sanders

NCAAF News: Buffaloes Star Travis Hunter opens up about his relationship with HC Deion Sanders

Gabriel and a new partner on the field

Tez Johnson’s injury in the first quarter left Dillon Gabriel without one of his top offensive weapons. Johnson, who has played a significant role for the team throughout the season, left the field with an apparent right upper body injury.

As a result, throughout the game, the quarterback had to reinvent himself and seek other options to execute plays. His primary target from that point on was none other than Traeshon Holden, who had not been putting up the best statistics until yesterday’s game.

Regarding this situation and Holden’s level of play, Gabriel stated: “Just proud of him, the way he worked,” the QB said postgame to CBS Sports. “You know, he’s gone through adversity, but I just love the way he responds. He’s a damn good kid and works his butt off, so I don’t think you can say anymore, he just a guy you can respect.”

Traeshon Holden

Traeshon Holden #1 of the Oregon Ducks catches a pass during the first quarter against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 02, 2024 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Oregon Ducks upcoming matches:

With only three games left in the regular season for the Oregon Ducks, the main objective now is to maintain their unbeaten record and secure as many victories as possible. Ahead lie three crucial matches:

  • vs Maryland, November 9th
  • vs Wisconsin, November 16th
  • vs Washington, November 30th
matías persuh
Matías Persuh

