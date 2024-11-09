Nick Saban issues strong statement on struggles of Alabama QB Jalen Milroe, LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier

Ahead of the Alabama vs LSU showdown, legendary coach Nick Saban sent a clear message to both quarterbacks, Jalen Milroe and Garrett Nussmeier.

This weekend, the NCAAF brings us one of the most exciting matchups in a long time. The LSU Tigers will face off against Alabama in a game that will pit Garrett Nussmeier against Jalen Milroe. Legendary coach Nick Saban shared his thoughts on why both quarterbacks have yet to fully reach their potential.

While both teams boast an impressive record of six wins and two losses, today’s game could be pivotal for the playoff hopes of both the Tigers and Bama. Both squads have elite quarterbacks, but in recent performances, they’ve had to deal with issues throughout the games.

Nick Saban, perhaps one of the most authoritative voices to weigh in not only on the team’s collective performance but also on individual player showings, spoke ahead of this major matchup and made it clear what the main issue is for both quarterbacks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“That’s the biggest problem with these guys,” Saban said on ESPN’s “College GameDay.” “They want to make plays. But they don’t need to be shooting guard mentality. They need point guard mentality. Have 13 assists in a game an no turnovers. That’s good quarterback play.”

Advertisement

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) warming up before the NCAA Football game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, WI.

Advertisement

QB Jalen Milroe ended a streak of four games with at least one interception in the Crimson Tide’s 34-0 win against Missouri. Meanwhile, Nussmeier has thrown multiple interceptions in three of his last four games. However, he also has five games with multiple touchdown passes and five games with at least 300 passing yards.

Advertisement

see also NCAAF News: Georgia HC Kirby Smart clears up conditions for Ole Miss crucial game

The goal of improving the record

Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana will be the main stage for one of the most exciting matchups of the day in the NCAAF. Brian Kelly’s Tigers will host none other than the Alabama Crimson Tide, as both teams look to improve their records to seven wins and two losses.

The hosts are coming off a tough loss to Texas A&M, falling 38-23, making a victory crucial at this stage of the season as both teams aim to finish the regular season strong.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Kalen DeBoer’s team emerged victorious in their last outing, defeating Missouri 34-0 at home without any hesitation.

Garrett Nussmeier #13 of the LSU Tigers leads the team onto the field before the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on October 19, 2024 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Advertisement

What’s next for Alabama Crimson Tide?

vs LSU, November 9th

vs Mercer, November 16th

vs Oklahoma, November 23rd

vs Auburn, November 30th

Advertisement

LSU Tigers upcoming matches:

vs Alabama, November 9th

vs Florida, November 16th

vs Vanderbilt, November 23rd

vs Oklahoma, November 30th