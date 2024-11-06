Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin warns players that playoffs chances are on Kirby Smart, Georgia's hands

No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels hosts No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs in a crucial game on their Playoffs aspirations. The Rebels 7-2 record is dragged down due to their 3-2 record within the SEC. Ahead of the pivotal matchup, head coach Lane Kiffin sent out a warning to his players on the importance of taking down Kirby Smart, and the Bulldogs in order to keep their season alive.

Ole Miss is on the outside looking in to the College Football Playoffs bracket. Georgia’s spot is virtually secured, albeit a disaster over the final four games of the NCAA season.

The Rebels, on the other hand, have no margin for error and must ride unbeaten over the final stretch of the NCAA year. Much easier said than done. Kiffin is well aware of the tall order ahead and has issued a warning to his players on facing Smart’s powerhouse program in Athens.

“They’re the premier program in college football,” Kiffin said, per DawgsHQ. “But I told our players, anybody that’s going to win it is gonna have to go through Georgia at some point.“

Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts during the second quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 28, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

“Outside of Alabama, they’ve won 51-straight games. Let me repeat that. 51-straight games. Not non-conference. Not in-conference. That’s 51, including playoffs, straight games. They’re loaded as always and playing really well. Went into Texas, who was the No. 1 team, and beat them. This is a big challenge for us.”

Ole Miss hoping for different outcome to last season’s

The last time these two schools met Georgia got the best of Ole Miss and handed them an embarrassing 52-17 loss. The Rebels are not the same team and this won’t be their first rodeo, however, facing the Dawgs will always be a demanding task.

Although Georgia has looked dodgy on the offensive side of the ball, and Ole Miss is confident on their QB Jaxson Dart, when the Red and Black walk onto the field it can make anybody shake in his boots.

Kirby Smart on Dart, Rebels’ offense

Though the Bulldogs acknowledge they are the favorites going into Oxford, they won’t underestimate the Rebels. Smart is not looking to provide anything for Ole Miss’ bulletin board, either.

“I think Jaxson Dart is playing (like) probably one of the best quarterbacks playing in the country in terms of explosive plays,” Smart stated, via On3. “A lot of respect for how he competes. I mean, the guy runs extremely physical, like a SEC running back. He doesn’t try to avoid contact — he actually seeks it.”

Smart also took notice of Ole Miss’ defense: “Lane’s done an incredible job of getting talented players, big, physical. The improvement on defense for them is extremely noticeable. These guys are disruptive, powerful, fast, tons of sacks, tons of tackles for loss.“