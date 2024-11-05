NCAAF News: Georgia HC Kirby Smart issues strong message on Carson Beck's performance

The No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs are drawing skepticism. They win, but they are not doing it in convincing fashion. The Bulldogs are relying heavily on their defense and ground game as QB Carson Beck’s production stalled significantly. However, head coach Kirby Smart has sent his quarterback a strong message on his recent performances.

The Dawgs carry a four-game win streak in the NCAA as they gear up to face the Ole Miss Rebels on the road. The quality against quantity dilemma has become an ongoing topic in Athens. The Bulldogs have taken down the Texas Longhorns and big rivals in the SEC, yet something seems off.

The most easily recognized weak link in Georgia right now is Carson Beck. The quarterback is going through a considerable slump. The numbers speak for themselves. However, Kirby Smart believes they do not tell the whole story on Beck’s performance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Just decision-making, I think that’s the bottom line,” Smart said, via UGASports.com. “I think I was more pleased after watching the tape than anything, because, he got 73 snaps. I still think that 68 out of 73 in the decision-making process, he did the right thing. And he made some really, really elite plays and throws within it. So, it’s cutting down on the catastrophic ones.”

Carson Beck #15 of the Georgia Bulldogs arrives prior to a game against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on October 19, 2024 in Austin, Texas.

Advertisement

Smart on SEC statement on fake injuries

On November 1, the SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey sent out a memo on the fake injuries issue that took centerstage in college football. Smart was asked on the topic, and his response set the record straight on how it impacts the Bulldogs’ program.

Advertisement

see also NCAAF News: Mike Norvell makes brutal confession on Florida State's season

“We don’t condone that on our team or within our program, so we don’t have to address it,” Smart said. “I respect Commissioner Sankey and what he sends out. We just tell them that if they’re injured stay down and if not, you get up and go play. That’s just our philosophy.”

Advertisement

Georgia’s road ahead

The Bulldogs have four remaigning games on their schedule. The Dawgs currently boast a 5-1 conference record, and, albeit a catastrophic collapse, are set to make the Playoffs. The next two matchups will be crucial as Georgia will face two ranked opponents in the SEC.

at No. 16 Ole Miss (11/9)

vs No. 7 Tennessee (11/16)

vs Massachusetts (11/23)

vs Georgia Tech (11/29)

Advertisement