Steve Sarkisian provides Texas QBs Quinn Ewers, Arch Manning with injury updates on key players

The Texas Longhorns walked away with a commanding victory on their visit to Fayetteville to take on old foe Arkansas Razorbacks. The players left it all on the gridiron and after the game head coach Steve Sarkisian provided updates on some of the injured athletes. Quarterbacks Arch Manning and Quinn Ewers paid close attention as two pivotal players on the offense left the game in pain or discomfort.

The Longhorns knew what they’d be walking into as they played Arkansas. The disdain between both schools is everlasting, and each time they clash on the gridiron, tempers flare. An eight-hour ride separates the two schools, yet their hatred doesn’t wane with the distance. Fans knew this time it’d be no different as two historic NCAA programs faced off.

Two key offensive contributors left the game with injuries, which Sarkisian addressed on Monday and provided an update Ewers and Manning were anxious to listen to.

Injury updates

Texas running back Jaydon Blue finished the game vs Arkansas with 14 carries for 83 yards, as well as three catches for 19 yards. After the game, he was seen with a sling. However, Sarkisian has dismissed any severe injury: “I think Blue’s good. He went with us today and worked this morning. So we’ll see how it goes.”

Head coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns looks on before taking on the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Big 12 Championship at AT&T Stadium on December 2, 2023 in Arlington, Texas.

Wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr entered the game against the Razorbacks with a past injury bugging him, and during the win he sustained a foot injury.

“DeAndre got nicked up during the game with a foot injury,” Sarkisian said, per InsideTexas. “Again, those two guys (along with LB Morice Blackwell) are integral parts to our program, not only on offense and defense, but on special teams. They’re critical. So hopefully we get both those guys back.”

Moore only registered a catch for negative eight yards against Arkansas. So far, Moore tallies 20 receptions for 263 yards and five touchdowns. Moore is tied for second place on most TD catches for Texas. He plays a key role in the program who is looking to have him back healthy for the final stretch of the season and the College Football Playoffs.

Ewers strong game against Arkansas

Quinn Ewers played an efficient game, leading the offense to a clean outing with no turnovers for the second game in a row. Ewers didn’t play lights-out as he did against Florida, but he handled the business and secured the crucial triumph in the rivalry bout.

The Longhorns didn’t blowout their opponent to a point in which Sarkisian could make a QB change, thus Arch Manning watched the game from the sideline.

Sarkisian’s emotional message to team after win vs Arkansas

Though the Longhorns are chasing much bigger goals than wins in specific SEC matchups, the triumph in a matchup filled with animosity is worth noting. Sarkisian’s first and only experience against the Razorbacks (until last Saturday) had been a crushing 40-21 loss in 2021. For the coach and the burnt orange nation it felt great to get one back on their rivals.

“Like I told the team in there, like, don’t let these moments go by without taking it in, because these are the memories that are gonna last a lifetime, and they’re going to remember being in that locker room today. Especially the guys that were here a few years ago, and what that felt like so we were as coaches, we’re the same way.”

Texas cannot rest on its laurels, though. The Longhorns have their eyes set on their upcoming matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats. As the buzz around the playoffs intensifies, Texas is among the heavily-scrutinized programs for its strength of schedule, the Horns cannot show any weakness and so must take care of business as they host unranked Kentucky (1-6 SEC).