Texas Longhorns secure young star to help Arch Manning in the 2025 NCAAF season

The extraordinary season of the Texas Longhorns in the NCAAF could continue to make headlines next Saturday when they face Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. Quinn Ewers, one of the key players behind this great campaign, is already projecting his future in the NFL. As a result, the program’s leadership is beginning to focus on the future, securing a reinforcement to support Arch Manning next year.

Although the season for the Longhorns is far from over, the focus is already shifting to what’s next, with Arch Manning positioned as the centerpiece and leader of the team. The offense is slowly starting to take shape, and they have already secured the addition of what could become a key teammate for the talented QB.

The player in question is none other than the talented WR Jaime Ffrench Jr., who has committed to wearing the Texas jersey for the 2025 season. This was officially announced through the Longhorns’ X (formerly Twitter) account @TexasFootball: “Welcome to the Forty, @jaimeffrenchjr”

While it’s still too early to predict what will happen with the Longhorns’ roster next season, or even with head coach Steve Sarkisian, movements are slowly starting to take shape as the team looks to repeat—and potentially improve—on this year’s success.

Quinn Ewers and his teammates are fully focused on what’s to come next Saturday, December 7th, when they face their only defeat this season, the Georgia Bulldogs. The SEC Championship game will take place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Ffrench Jr. won’t be the only new face at Texas

In addition to the commitment from WR Jaime Ffrench Jr., Texas has also secured another offensive piece that could become a key player on the roster for the 2025 season.

The player in question is none other than 5-star ATH Michael Terry III, who has also committed to joining Texas to help Arch Manning make the team even more competitive. The wide receiver turned down offers from major programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Oregon Ducks.

“I always knew Texas was a great fit for me just like Oregon and Nebraska,” Terry told On3 this Summer. “That’s why I’m taking these final visits to make sure my evaluation and my heart is right with my decision.”