Trinidad Chambliss remains eligible for 2026 season after Court denies NCAA appeal

Finally, the Mississippi Supreme Court denied the NCAA’s appeal, and Trinidad Chambliss will be eligible for the 2026 season. The Ole Miss Rebels quarterback will be able to see playing time alongside his teammates in the upcoming College Football season.

“After due consideration, we find that the petition should be denied,” the presiding justice Josiah Coleman stated. “It is, therefore, ordered that the petition is denied. So ordered.”

Following the court’s final ruling, the Rebels will be able to enjoy their star player next season. Will Chambliss be able to reach the National Championship Game with his teammates this time?

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The saga between Trinidad Chambliss and the NCAA

The eligibility dispute between Trinidad Chambliss and the NCAA reached its definitive turning point. The conflict began when the NCAA rejected Chambliss’s petition for a medical redshirt related to his 2022 season at Ferris State, claiming he was benched for competitive reasons rather than health issues.

Trinidad Chambliss #6 of the Ole Miss Rebels.

Chambliss successfully challenged this in court, with a judge ruling that the NCAA had acted in “bad faith” by ignoring medical documentation of his condition. Following the Supreme Court’s recent refusal to intervene, Chambliss secured his sixth year of eligibility and solidified his position as a top Heisman Trophy contender.

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A new season, now without Lane Kiffin

As the 2026 season kicks off, the Ole Miss Rebels are entering a new era under head coach Pete Golding, who stepped up following Lane Kiffin’s departure for LSU. Despite the coaching change, expectations are higher than ever after a successful 2025 campaign.

With Trinidad Chambliss officially cleared to lead a high-powered offense and a reinforced roster through the transfer portal, the Rebels are determined to prove they can not only maintain their momentum but surpass last year’s achievements and secure a definitive spot in the College Football Playoff hunt.