Trinidad Chambliss’ attorney sends blunt warning to NCAA as Ole Miss faces trouble in 2026

Who would’ve guessed that Trinidad Chambliss and the Ole Miss Rebels‘ biggest rivals in 2026 wouldn’t be the LSU Tigers, Mississippi State Bulldogs, or any SEC program, but instead, the NCAA? After being granted eligibility to stay one more year in college football by a preliminary injunction, the governing body has stepped in, casting doubt over Chambliss’ availability.

However, Chambliss and Ole Miss’ legal team are not backing down from a fight as they go to battle with the NCAA for their client’s eligibility in 2026. The fighting spirit was made crystal clear after Tom Mars, an attorney of Chambliss, voiced a blunt comment.

“Everyone remembers when the NCAA famously appealed to the Supreme Court in the Alston case and got their teeth knocked out by Justice Kavanaugh. I expect the NCAA to be spitting chiclets in this appeal as well,” Mars stated, as reported by college football insider Pete Thamel.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The NCAA makes its case

On Feb. 12th, a Mississippi state court judge ruled that the NCAA ignored evidence that granted Chambliss a medical redshirt, and therefore, a sixth year of eligibility to be played out in 2026. However, the governing body in college football has answered right back.

Trinidad Chambliss #6 of the Mississippi Rebels.

Advertisement

“If courts can intervene in NCAA eligibility decisions to provide special treatment to favored athletes then the NCAA’s ability to ensure fair athletic competition in which all participants play by the same rules will depend upon the whims of trial courts throughout the country,” read one of the 658 pages in the NCAA’s appeal, via Pete Thamel.

Advertisement

see also Southern grit, rebel glory: The 25 Ole Miss players who made history

Among the many arguments in its 658-page appeal, the NCAA states that granting Trinidad Chambliss an extra year of eligibility based on a state court’s ruling would provoke a “domino effect” that would make the college football landscape virtually ungovernable.