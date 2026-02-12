Trinidad Chambliss hearing: Lane Kiffin drops one-word reaction throwing Ole Miss HC under the bus

College football’s landscape is focused on Trinidad Chambliss’ hearing. The Ole Miss quarterback is requesting one last year of eligibility for the 2026 NCAA season, with a final verdict pending. Among the spectators is Chambliss’ former head coach, Lane Kiffin, who made noise of his own with a blunt post on social media.

The hearing for Chambliss’ case has stretched on for several hours, with many statements going viral. Among them was a controversial comment from Ole Miss head coach Joe Judge, which Kiffin did not let go unnoticed, as he left his former colleague out to dry with only one word and an emoji.

“Joe,” Kiffin simply said, quoting a video from Judge’s statement during Chambliss’ hearing. Kiffin closed out his post with a facepalm emoji. Needless to say, the statement made waves all over college football.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What did Joe Judge say?

Speaking to the jury during the hearing in Chambliss’ lawsuit against the NCAA at Calhoun County Courthouse in Pittsboro, Mississippi, Judge dropped a controversial message on fatherhood for young players.

Lane Kiffin at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Advertisement

“That father has to play good football. He needs to be in another room, detached,” Judge said, causing a loud outcry on social media. “He ain’t waking up for midnight feedings.”

Advertisement

see also College football’s undefeated regular seasons: Which teams made history?

Why does Chambliss ask for another year of eligibility?

While Chambliss is requesting an injunction to play in his sixth year of college football, he and his lawyers state it would be only his fourth season. According to Chambliss and his legal team, he was affected by illness and respiratory issues during the 2022 season with Division II Ferris State.

Advertisement

Chambliss transferred to Ole Miss ahead of the 2025 NCAA campaign, when he led Kiffin’s—and then his former team’s—Rebels to the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the VRBO Fiesta Bowl.

“I’m asking what the NCAA has in their rule book. All athletes get four years of eligibility,” Chambliss told the jury during the hearing. If Chambliss is indeed back for the 2026 NCAA season, Ole Miss would be right back in contention for the national title. If not, the Rebels might be in trouble.

Advertisement