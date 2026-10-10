What is the kickoff time for Alabama vs Georgia game today in Week 6 of 2026 college football season?

The biggest game of Week 6 in college football is finally here, as the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs visit the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide in a heavyweight SEC showdown. Both programs enter the matchup undefeated at 5-0 overall and 3-0 in conference play, making this one of the most consequential games of the season so far.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET (6:30 p.m. CT) at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The matchup features two of the country’s most productive offenses and could significantly influence the national rankings as the College Football Playoff race begins to take shape.

Beyond the rivalry itself, the stakes are enormous for both teams. Georgia has dominated its first five opponents, winning every game by at least 24 points, while Alabama has continued to build momentum under head coach Kalen DeBoer. With both teams unbeaten in SEC play, Saturday’s result could provide a major advantage in the conference championship race and strengthen the winner’s position in the national title conversation.

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Georgia vs Alabama: What’s at stake today for SEC and College Football Playoff?

The SEC implications are immediate. Georgia and Alabama are tied at 3-0 in conference play, and the winner will gain a valuable head-to-head advantage in the race to reach the SEC Championship Game. Although a victory would not clinch a place in Atlanta with so much of the schedule remaining, it would give either program an important edge in a conference loaded with ranked contenders, including Texas, Ole Miss, LSU and Missouri.

The College Football Playoff picture is equally important. With a 12-team format, both teams remain well positioned to compete for a postseason berth, but a victory in a top-six matchup would strengthen the winner’s résumé and potentially improve its seeding.

The loser would suffer its first defeat of the season, making the remaining SEC schedule more demanding and potentially leaving less room for error when the selection committee evaluates the team’s overall body of work. A loss would not eliminate either program from playoff contention, but the result could become a major factor in determining its path forward.

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Quarterbacks Gunner Stockton and Keelon Russell will be central to the outcome. Georgia enters averaging 51.4 points per game, while Alabama is close behind at 49.6, setting up a matchup between two explosive offenses. The weather is another factor to monitor, as Tropical Storm Isaias has brought concerns about rain and gusty winds around the Gulf Coast.

The game remains scheduled for Saturday night, but conditions could influence play-calling and the effectiveness of both passing attacks. With conference positioning, playoff seeding and national rankings all potentially affected, Georgia versus Alabama has the makings of a defining moment in the 2026 college football season.

Key takeaways

Kickoff for No. 2 Georgia at No. 6 Alabama is 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday .

. Both Georgia and Alabama enter the top-six matchup undefeated at 5-0 overall .

. Georgia enters averaging 51.4 points per game while Alabama averages 49.6 points per game.