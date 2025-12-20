John Mateer breaks silence on his future after Oklahoma’s heavy loss to Alabama in the CFP

The Oklahoma Sooners’ dream of pulling off a big upset this NCAAF season came to an end. John Mateer and his teammates couldn’t hold onto the lead against the Alabama Crimson Tide, ultimately falling 34–24 at Gaylord Family–Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

From here on out, it’s a matter of regrouping for Brent Venables as he turns his focus to next season. The loss to the Tuscaloosa squad dropped OU to 0–5 all-time in CFP games—a thorn they’re eager to remove as soon as possible.

The question many are asking now is whether the Sooners’ project moving forward will feature John Mateer as the leader on the field, who still has one year of eligibility remaining.

“I really haven’t thought about it yet,” the redshirt junior said to the press after falling to Alabama. “I’m pretty sure I’ll take some time and weigh all the options, and we’ll see.”

What’s the situation with John Mateer?

Following their first-round playoff loss to Alabama, John Mateer faces a pivotal decision regarding his future with the Oklahoma Sooners. With one year of eligibility remaining, the redshirt junior must decide whether to return to Norman for another season or declare for the 2026 NFL Draft, where he is currently ranked as the No. 4 quarterback prospect by analyst Mel Kiper Jr. As the transfer portal opens on January 2, his choice will define the Sooners’ offseason and determine if he will lead the program into the 2026 campaign.

Mateer’s numbers this season at Oklahoma

During the 2025 season, John Mateer led the Oklahoma Sooners with solid overall numbers, recording 2,885 passing yards, 14 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He finished the campaign with a 66.5 QBR, showcasing his ability to manage the offense effectively despite facing elite SEC competition.

While his season ended with a tough first-round playoff loss to Alabama, these statistics highlight a productive debut year in Norman that has established him as a top prospect for the next level.