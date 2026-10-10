What is the kickoff time for Texas vs Oklahoma game today in 2026 Red River Rivalry?

The Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners are set to renew one of college football’s biggest rivalries on Saturday in the 2026 edition of the Red River Rivalry. The No. 1-ranked Longhorns will face the Sooners at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas, with both teams looking to make a statement in Week 6.

Texas enters the matchup undefeated at 4-0 after earning an impressive 20-17 road victory over Tennessee in its last game. Arch Manning and the Longhorns have already secured a statement win against Ohio State this season, but they will face another major test against an Oklahoma team eager to pull off an upset in one of the sport’s most historic rivalries.

Oklahoma comes into the contest with a 2-2 record after suffering a 41-13 defeat against Georgia in its most recent outing. The Sooners will look to regroup after their bye week and challenge Texas in a game that carries significant implications for both programs as they navigate their first season in the SEC together.

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What Time Does Texas vs. Oklahoma Kick Off Today?

The Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, the traditional neutral-site venue for the historic Red River Rivalry.

Texas has won the last two meetings between the programs, including a 23-6 victory in the 2025 edition of the rivalry. The Longhorns will attempt to extend that streak and protect their No. 1 ranking, while Oklahoma hopes to turn its season around with a signature win over its longtime rival.

With the Cotton Bowl providing the stage once again, Saturday’s matchup offers both teams an opportunity to reshape the narrative around their seasons. Undoubtedly, there’s a lot at stake.

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