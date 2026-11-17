The New York Giants host the Jacksonville Jaguars at MetLife Stadium in Week 11, as John Harbaugh looks to secure another victory and keep his team atop the NFC East.

The New York Giants are currently atop the NFC East after 10 weeks of competition, despite losing their most recent game. Looking to strengthen John Harbaugh‘s receiving corps ahead of Week 11 clash vs Jacksonville Jaguars, the team has decided to sign Xavier Gipson off the Philadelphia Eagles’ practice squad while waiving Charlie Jones.

However, these weren’t the only moves announced through the Giants’ official X account. The defensive back position also saw some changes, as New York signed Tavierre Thomas off the Minnesota Vikings’ practice squad while releasing Nikko Reed.

With the focus now shifting to what’s ahead, the goal is to further maximize the G-Men’s passing attack, an area where JJ McCarthy could undoubtedly thrive. The Giants currently hold a 5-3-1 record and will look to solidify their position atop the division next weekend.

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How does the Giants’ WR depth chart look now?

From the start of the season to this point, one of the departments that has undergone the most changes on the Giants’ roster is the wide receiver room. Malik Nabers remains the standout player in a receiving corps that combines talent, youth, and experience.

Malik Nabers #1 of the New York Giants

SWR LWR RWR Darnell Mooney Malik Nabers Malachi Fields Xavier Gipson Jalin Hyatt

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Gipson’s career stats since entering the NFL

Since bursting onto the scene as an undrafted rookie by the New York the Jets in 2023, Xavier Gipson has carved out his NFL spot mostly as a speedy special teams weapon rather than a high-volume receiver. Across 41 regular-season games, he has racked up 1,990 total return yards—671 on punt returns (with that lone touchdown) and 1,319 on kickoffs.

On offense, his touches have been pretty modest, totaling 29 receptions for 274 yards and a touchdown alongside 9 carries for 73 yards and another score. While his explosive open-field juice is undeniable, ball security has been a recurring headache, as he has put the ball on the turf 12 times in his pro career.

Xavier Gipson #88 of the New York Giants.

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What’s next for the Giants?

Week 11 – vs Jacksonville Jaguars (November 22)

Week 12 – at Indianapolis Colts (November 29)

Week 13 – vs San Francisco 49ers (December 6)

Week 14 – at Seattle Seahawks (December 13)

Week 15 – vs Cleveland Browns (December 20)

Head coach John Harbaugh of the New York Giants

Key takeaways

The New York Giants signed Xavier Gipson off the Eagles’ practice squad and waived Charlie Jones.

off the Eagles’ practice squad and waived Charlie Jones. The New York Giants hold a 5-3-1 record atop the NFC East after 10 weeks.

atop the NFC East after 10 weeks. Xavier Gipson has 1,990 total return yards and 12 fumbles across 41 career regular-season games.