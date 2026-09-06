Bruins HC Bob Chesney provides important injury update on Nico Iamaleava after win over California

Nico Iamaleava, one of the standout players on the UCLA Bruins coached by Bob Chesney, was forced to leave the game against the California Golden Bears due to an injury that raised concerns.

The UCLA Bruins opened the 2026 NCAAF season on a high note after defeating the California Golden Bears. However, it wasn’t all good news, as Nico Iamaleava, the team’s top star under Bob Chesney, raised concerns after suffering an injury. Fortunately, the head coach later provided some reassurance regarding his quarterback’s condition.

“He’s good,” Chesney stated in his postgame press conference. “His calf kind of got cleated at the end there. So, he tried and it just kept cramping up. He’s got to do some work on that and get him cleaned up.”

The most intriguing part of the game came when his replacement was none other than his brother, Madden Iamaleava. Looking ahead to what’s next, it appears that Nico should have no issues being available for the matchup against San Diego State.

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How did Nico Iamaleava suffer his injury?

During UCLA‘s 45-24 victory over the Golden Bears, Nico Iamaleava gave fans a serious heart-in-mouth moment late in the fourth quarter when he scrambled on a 3rd-and-1, picked up the first down, and got dragged down hard on his leg. He fumbled during the tackle but managed to pounce on the ball before limping off and heading straight to the medical tent.

Nico Iamaleava is hurt on the play



#gobruins pic.twitter.com/vgq4Zu3xuR — Carter Lowe 🦡 (@carterjlowe) September 6, 2026

By that point, Nico had posted a solid stat line, completing 14 of 22 passes for 184 yards with one interception, while adding 29 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground. The former Tennessee Volunteers quarterback wants to show this season why he chose to move to the West Coast and lead his team to the top of college football.

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A challenging schedule ahead for the Bruins

Making a winning debut in college football is crucial, not only from a confidence standpoint but also statistically. Bob Chesney’s Bruins want to improve on what they accomplished last season, and they got off to a strong start.

Now, what lies ahead beyond Week 2 is certainly intriguing for this team. Here’s a brief overview of the games UCLA will have to navigate as they look to improve their record even further:

Week 2, vs San Diego State – September 12

Week 3, vs Purdue – September 19

Week 4, at Maryland – September 26

Week 5, at Oregon – October 10

Week 6, vs Wisconsin – October 17