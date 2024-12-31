Trending topics:
NCAA Football

Where to Baylor vs LSU live for free in the USA: 2024 Kinder's Texas Bowl

Baylor will face LSU for the 2024 Kinder's Texas Bowl. Here’s all the key information you need to catch this game live via TV or streaming.

LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier
© IMAGO / ZUMA Press WireLSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier

By Leonardo Herrera

Baylor play against LSU in what will be the 2024 Kinder’s Texas Bowl. Fans nationwide can stay informed with all the essential details, including the official game date, kickoff time, and streaming options, ensuring they’re ready to catch every moment of this highly anticipated matchup.

[Watch Baylor vs LSU online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

An interesting duel will take place when the Baylor Bears face off against the LSU Tigers in the Texas Bowl, with Baylor entering as 3.5-point favorites and a projected total of 59.5 points setting the stage for a high-scoring showdown.

Baylor head into the game on a strong note, coming off a commanding 45-17 win over the Kansas Jayhawks, while LSU also bring momentum after a decisive 37-17 victory against the Oklahoma Sooners in their last outing.

When will the Baylor vs LSU match be played?

Baylor take on LSU this Tuesday, December 31st, in the 2024 Kinder’s Texas Bowl. The game will kick off at 3:30 PM (ET).

Baylor Bears running back Bryson Washington – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Baylor Bears running back Bryson Washington – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Baylor vs LSU: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

How to watch Baylor vs LSU in the USA

Catch the 2024 college football clash between Baylor and LSU live on Fubo (free trial). Alternatively, you can tune in to ESPN.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

