NCAAF News: Longhorns QB Arch Manning makes something clear to Steve Sarkisian about his future

A decision is looming in Austin, Texas. As the Texas Longhorns zero in on their CFP Quarterfinal clash against Arizona State, senior quarterback Quinn Ewers must decide whether he’ll declare for the NFL Draft or stay in college. Whichever path Ewers follows, freshman Arch Manning has his mind set, sending a strong message to head coach Steve Sarkisian about his future at The Forty Acres.

Arch Manning has become a household name in the NCAA, despite playing in only a handful of games during his freshman year. The 19-year-old gem in Texas has left a great first impression, with fans anxious to watch him call the shots for the burnt orange’s offense.

However, drama has spread on campus. Quinn Ewers has yet to declare for the NFL Draft, and while many believe he’d transfer if he was to stay in school, it’s not a sure thing and Manning’s starting job in Texas could have to wait another year. Thus, many speculated Arch could transfer to another program.

As Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns are focused on their biggest game of the season, the school in Austin learned great news from their quarterback of the future. “I really have no plans on entering the portal or anything,” Manning stated, via On3.

Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns reacts at the line of scrimmage in the second half against the UTSA Roadrunners at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 14, 2024 in Austin, Texas.

Arch Manning’s statement brings a huge sigh of relief to the Longhorns. It’s hardly surprising, though; since arriving at The Forty Acres, Manning has consistently demonstrated an understanding of his role within the program and has emerged as a positive leader in the locker room.

Sarkisian speaks on Manning’s importance

As a five-star recruit coming out of high school, there wasn’t a program in the country that wouldn’t have jumped at the chance to sign Arch Manning. However, the teenager and his family chose Texas, largely because of the program Coach Sarkisian has built.

Both sides think very highly of each other, and although Sarkisian gave Ewers the nod for the QB1 job, Manning has maintained his unwavering dedication and respect for the team.

“If you took the name off the back of his jersey, all you’d see is a great teammate who works his tail off,” Sarkisian said about Manning, via InsideTexas. “Competes at a really high level and wants to do whatever he can do to help the team win.”

Texas quarterback Arch Manning (16) warms up on the field before the start of the first round College Football Playoff game between the Texas Longhorns and the Clemson Tigers on December 21, 2024 in Austin, Texas.

Arch responds to Sam Leavitt’s warning to Ewers

Ahead of a highly-anticipated quarterfinal matchup between the Sun Devils and Longhorns, Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt issued a bold statement about going head-to-head against Ewers.

“I’ve watched him for a fair amount of time now, and I’m just excited for the opportunity,” Leavitt said, per On3. “People keep counting me out since Day 1 and I’m gonna go prove I’m the better quarterback. That’s how I’ve felt since Day 1. I’m gonna go play everybody on the map.”

Though Leavitt’s comments came across as a strong warning, Manning didn’t think much of them.

“I feel like as a quarterback you always want to think you’re the best. So I kind of understand where he is coming from,” Manning said, via Orange Bloods. “Obviously, they’ve had a good year. But Quinn is a dang good quarterback, so I’m just excited for the game and excited to hopefully get a win.”

While Manning is not expected to play much during the College Football Playoffs, aside from a couple of designed QB-run plays, he is hoping for a strong performance from Ewers to move on to the Cotton Bowl where the Semifinal will take place.