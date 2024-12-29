Longhorns HC Steve Sarkisian makes something clear about Arizona State Sun Devils ahead of Peach Bowl

The Texas Longhorns aim to continue their successful run in the NCAAF, but to do so, they must overcome the challenge posed by the Arizona State Sun Devils in the upcoming CFP round. Steve Sarkisian knows that this Peach Bowl matchup will not be easy, given the tremendous talent his opponent possesses.

Statements published on nbcsports.com from the coach, who now leads the team spearheaded by Quinn Ewers, made it clear that facing the Sun Devils will not be an easy task due to the great work done in their first season in the Big 12.

“I want to remind everybody that we were in that Big 12 for, what, 27 years? We won four,” Sarkisian said. Thus, the coach began his statements by emphasizing how difficult it is to compete in that conference.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This is their first year in and they won a Big 12 championship. It’s a really hard thing to do. They’re playing with a ton of confidence right now. The last two months, I think they’re playing as good a football as anybody in the country, and that’s a credit to Coach Dillingham and their staff and building their team as they’ve gotten better and better as the year has gone on, and it’s clear as day to see when you watch the tape. This is a heck of a challenge for us.”

Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) awaits the snap of the ball during the NCAA, College League, USA Football game between Iowa State Cyclones and the Arizona State Sun Devils at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Advertisement

Both the Texas Longhorns and the Arizona State Sun Devils will face off next Wednesday, January 1st, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Advertisement

see also In addition to Carson Beck, Bulldogs HC Kirby Smart loses another key player for the game vs Notre Dame

Kenny Dillingham acknowledges his players’ hunger for glory

Not only does Steve Sarkisian know that the Sun Devils will be a tough opponent ahead, but Arizona State’s own head coach also made it clear that his players are fully committed to this project and are determined to chase glory this season in the NCAAF.

Advertisement

“They’re fired up. Wouldn’t you be? Everybody counted you out,” Dillingham said to the press. “All these guys came here and they joined a team that was 3-9 back-to-back years. They picked to join a team that wasn’t good at all, that there was no positive media attention around it, that had sanctions and penalties and everything, and they’ve completely flipped it upside down. There’s going to be real emotion that they’ll carry on for the rest of their life with each other.”

“They’ll always have these moments that they’ll be able to remember together,” Dillingham continued. “I think that was just another one of those moments to be there to see their name picked on national television when they were picked dead last to start. It’s pretty special for them. The best part is they’re still hungry to see how far they can take the journey and how far they can take the ride.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham talks with reporter KATIE GEORGE after the NCAA, College League, USA Football game between Iowa State Cyclones and the Arizona State Sun Devils at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Sam Leavitt wants to make something clear to Quinn Ewers

The matchup between the Longhorns and Sun Devils will not only feature two great teams on the field but also two of the best quarterbacks of the season. Regarding this situation, Leavitt issued a strong warning to Quinn Ewers ahead of the Peach Bowl.

Advertisement

“I’ve watched him for a fair amount of time now,” Leavitt said. “I’m just excited for the opportunity. People keep counting me out since day one, and I’m gonna go prove why I’m the better quarterback.”