Where to watch Alabama vs Oklahoma live in the USA: 2025 CFP First-Round Game

Alabama and Oklahoma will face each other inthe 2025 CFP First-Round Game. Here you’ll find all the key details, including the official game date, kickoff time, and streaming information, so you don’t miss a moment of this marquee showdown.

[Watch Alabama vs Oklahoma online in the US on Fubo]

History gives this College Football Playoff matchup extra edge, as Oklahoma enters with a rare advantage few programs can claim over Alabama. The Sooners’ strong résumé earned them a home game in Norman, while the Crimson Tide arrive looking to reassert themselves after an uneven stretch.

Oklahoma hasn’t been perfect, but its relentless defense has carried it to this point and now has a shot at the program’s first CFP win. With playoff survival and pride on the line, this is a primetime clash college football fans won’t want to miss.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Alabama vs Oklahoma match be played?

Alabama play against Oklahoma in the 2025 CFP First-Round Game this Friday, December 19, with kickoff scheduled for 8:00 PM (ET).

John Mateer of the Oklahoma Sooners – Butch Dill/Getty Images

Advertisement

Alabama vs Oklahoma: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Alabama vs Oklahoma in the USA

Don’t miss the 2025 college football showdown between Alabama and Oklahoma, streaming live on Fubo. You can also catch the action on ABC, ESPN2 and ESPN.