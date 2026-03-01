Trending topics:
NCAA FB

Jeremiyah Love reveals which team nearly landed him before signing with Notre Dame

Jeremiyah Love, one of the top prospects in the upcoming NFL Draft, revealed that before joining the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, he nearly signed with another team.

By Matías Persuh

Follow us on Google!
Jeremiyah Love of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
© Michael Hickey/Getty ImagesJeremiyah Love of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

A new NFL Draft is approaching, and several college football players are poised to take a major step in their careers. One of them is Notre Dame Fighting Irish star Jeremiyah Love, who recently revealed that he nearly joined another program.

As the important evaluation process for players, the Combine, gets underway, one of the top-projected running backs made a striking revelation to the media, stating that he came very close to joining the Michigan Wolverines.

“I was committed to Notre Dame, and it came to signing day. I was literally this close to going to Michigan,” Love said Friday on The Rich Eisen Show. “But I was like, ‘I’m committed to Notre Dame. I’m just going to stick with them. Even though I kind of want to go to Michigan. I kind of want to go there. I’m just going to stick it out with Notre Dame. I’m going to stick with my first choice.’”

Advertisement

Luckily for Marcus Freeman and the Irish, one of the most impactful running backs in recent NCAAF seasons ended up at Notre Dame, delivering standout performances that have caught the attention of numerous NFL teams.

Jeremiyah Love

Jeremiyah Love #4 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Advertisement

The reason behind his final decision

While Love took his time and waited until the very last moment to decide his college football destination, there was a specific reason he ultimately chose not to join the Michigan Wolverines.

Notre Dame’s Jeremiyah Love cements himself as top RB prospect in 2026 NFL Draft after posting 4.3-second 40-yard dash

see also

Notre Dame’s Jeremiyah Love cements himself as top RB prospect in 2026 NFL Draft after posting 4.3-second 40-yard dash

“I ain’t talk to nobody,” he said. “But my homeboy, Fredrick Moore, he went to Michigan. I was kind of like gonna go with him. And I remember it very vividly. I’m telling him, ‘I’m trying to go to Michigan.

Advertisement

“I’m trying to connect with y’all’s coaches. But nobody’s hitting me up. I don’t have any connection with anybody. That’s probably why I didn’t go. Nobody contacted me.”

Love’s potential Draft selection

While Love’s NFL future remains uncertain, speculation is already swirling about where he could be selected in the draft. Rumors suggest he is widely projected as a top-10 to top-15 pick.

Advertisement

Despite these projections, and considering potential destinations for the running back, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him land with the Chiefs (holding the No. 9 pick), as well as the Titans (No. 4) or the Commanders (No. 7).

Matías Persuh
Matías Persuh
ALSO READ
Dylan Mingo reveals Duke influence in UNC commitment, explains Penn State snub
College Basketball

Dylan Mingo reveals Duke influence in UNC commitment, explains Penn State snub

Bill Belichick lands record-breaking quarterback for North Carolina in 2026
College Football

Bill Belichick lands record-breaking quarterback for North Carolina in 2026

Trinidad Chambliss hearing: Lane Kiffin drops one-word reaction throwing Ole Miss coach under the bus
College Football

Trinidad Chambliss hearing: Lane Kiffin drops one-word reaction throwing Ole Miss coach under the bus

LA Kings fire Jim Hiller and reportedly make bold decision on his replacement
NHL

LA Kings fire Jim Hiller and reportedly make bold decision on his replacement

Better Collective Logo