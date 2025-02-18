Arch Manning’s brother Heid makes big admission on Longhorns QB rejecting Alabama, Georgia

Arch Manning became a high school sensation at Isidore Newman in New Orleans, drawing attention from every major college football program. Despite receiving massive NIL offers from top schools, he never wavered in his decision to join the Texas Longhorns. Now, as he prepares for his first season as Texas’ starting quarterback, his brother, Heid Manning, has revealed a telling detail about Arch’s mindset when he turned down Alabama and Georgia.

The Longhorns will kickstart their 2025 season against reigning champs, the Ohio State Buckeyes, in what will be the start of Manning’s era as QB1 in Austin. Fans at the Forty Acres are definitely glad for their quarterback of the future, especially considering Manning couldv’ve ended in any other school if he had intended to.

Manning, a five-star recruit and arguably the best player on his recruiting class of 2023, was sought after by every powerhouse in the NCAA, and while he always expressed his desire to don the burnt orange, programs like Alabama and Georgia came close to securing the elite talent.

However, one key factor played a decisive role in Manning’s choice to enroll at the University of Texas over major offers from Alabama and Georgia. His brother, Heid, revealed a surprising reason behind the Longhorns quarterback’s commitment.

Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns warms up before the Goodyear Cotton Bowl against the Ohio State Buckeyes at AT&T Stadium on January 10, 2025 in Arlington, Texas.

“I remember him asking a lot of questions away from football,” Heid admitted about Arch’s recruitment process, per The Mirror. “Nothing about NIL dollars or the NFL. He was asking, ‘Am I going to be able to get away and maybe go somewhere where people don’t recognize me as much?’ And out of Athens, Tuscaloosa and Austin, it’s easily Austin for that.”

Low profile

Despite being the number one celebrity on campus, along with actor Matthew McConaughey, Arch has always kept a low profile, being extremely humble despite the constant spotlight that shines over him, as one of the biggest household names in college football.

While head coach Steve Sarkisian’s system and the school’s rich history were major factors in Manning’s decision to become a Longhorn, the laid-back lifestyle on campus and in Austin also played a key role. Unlike the nonstop frenzy that follows every Crimson Tide and Bulldogs player in Tuscaloosa and Athens—two cities fully immersed in college football—Austin offers a different atmosphere.