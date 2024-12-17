NCAAF News: Kalen DeBoer, Alabama player leaves for Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes

The Alabama Crimson Tide is still witnessing the effects of their disappointing season. As head coach Kalen DeBoer lost another player through the Transfer Portal, this time at the hands of Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes, who have become one of the most attractive destinations for the best available talents in the NCAA.

The Crimson Tide are gearing up to take on the Michigan Wolverines at the Reliaquest Bowl on Dec. 31. However, as DeBoer and the team tries to block off any distraction, the news of players leaving the program keep stacking up in Tuscaloosa.

Colorado, on the other hand, has become one of the most sought-after schools for players in the portal. Deion Sanders’ charisma and impact in Boulder overshadow the fact that the team missed out on the Big 12 Championship and College Football Playoffs.

Moreover, after Travis Hunter was voted the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner, top skilled players are setting their sights on being under Coach Prime’s tutelage.

North Dakota State vs Colorado AUG 29 August 29, 2024: Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders patrols the sideline in the second half of the football game between Colorado and North Dakota State in Boulder, CO. Derek Regensburger CSM.

Jehiem Oatis is the latest player to sign for Colorado. The former Alabama defensive lineman entered the program in 2022 as a four-star recruit and the No. 11 defensive lineman in the country in his class, according to the On3 Industry rankings.

Oatis played 29 games during his three year stay in Tuscaloosa, recording 57 total tackles, 3 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. Oatis entered the NCAA Transfer Portal in October and played in only four games this season for DeBoer and the Tide.

Travis Hunter sends warm message to Deion

During the last weekend, the main story in college football revolved around the Buffaloes two-way star Travis Hunter. Though it sparked controversy, Hunter was declared the 2024 Heisman Trophy Winner.

Over the same weekend, Hunter also took home the Fred Biletnikoff Award and Paycom Jim Thorpe Award, given to the best wide receiver and defensive back in college football, respectively.

As Hunter collected his deserved Heisman trophy, he didn’t forget to mention the Sanders (both Deion and Shedeur) who have helped him throughout his collegiate journey, first at Jackson State and in Colorado, as well.

“I want to thank Coach Prime, Shedeur. Man, y’all changed my life forever,” said Hunter. “I’m trying to not get emotional because I know our last game is coming up.”

Travis Hunter, Shedeur, and Deion Sanders will have their last game in a Buffs uniform on Dec. 28 when Colorado takes on BYU at the Valero Alamo Bowl.