Where to watch Ole Miss vs Georgia live in the USA: 2026 Sugar Bowl Game

Ole Miss and Georgia will face each other in the 2026 Sugar Bowl Game. Here you’ll find all the key details, including the official game date, kickoff time, and streaming information, so you don’t miss a moment of this marquee showdown.

[Watch Ole Miss vs Georgia online in the US on Fubo]

No. 3 Georgia returns to the Sugar Bowl on Thursday night to meet No. 6 Ole Miss in a College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Superdome. The Bulldogs are more seasoned than a year ago, led by the emergence of quarterback Gunner Stockton and a defense that has held four straight opponents to 10 points or fewer.

Ole Miss, making its CFP debut under new head coach Pete Golding, looks to flip the script after an October loss and enters with momentum following a dominant win over Tulane. With Georgia chasing redemption and the Rebels seeking validation, this matchup shapes up as a must-watch postseason clash.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Ole Miss vs Georgia match be played?

Ole Miss play against Georgia in the 2026 Sugar Bowl Game this Thursday, January 1, with kickoff scheduled for 8:00 PM (ET).

Head coach Pete Golding of the Ole Miss Rebels – Justin Ford/Getty Images

Advertisement

Ole Miss vs Georgia: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Ole Miss vs Georgia in the USA

Don’t miss the 2025 college football showdown between Ole Miss and Georgia streaming live on Fubo. You can also catch the action on ESPN.