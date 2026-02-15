Bill Belichick lands record-breaking quarterback for North Carolina in 2026

After a disappointing 4–8 finish in 2025, Bill Belichick is vying to redeem himself in the 2026 college football season. However, he must first make adjustments within the North Carolina Tar Heels program. In that regard, acquiring a transfer quarterback with an NCAA record to his name may be just what the doctor ordered.

North Carolina has signed Western Carolina transfer quarterback Taron Dickens ahead of the 2026 NCAA campaign, as reported by college football insider Pete Nakos.

Dickens arrives in Chapel Hill fresh off his three-year stay in Cullowhee. The Miami native was a member of the 2023 recruiting class. As he joins Belichick’s program, Dickens—a junior in 2026—will have two years of eligibility remaining in college football.

Dickens’ record and numbers

On October 4th, 2025 , Dickens and the Catamounts took on the Wofford Terriers. Western Carolina would go on to win by a score of 23-21, but Dickens stole the spotlight as he finished the game 53/56 for 378 passing yards and 3 touchdowns, while rushing for an extra 44 yards.

During that statement victory, Dickens made NCAA history. The sophomore quarterback completed 46 straight passes, shattering the record for most consecutive completions in a college football game.

Moreover, Dickens also set the record for most consecutive completions in a season, as he had finished the previous game with four completions. Thus, the top two records for completions in a row belong to Dickens, with 50 and 46. Dickens threw for 3,508 yards, 38 touchdowns and 2 interceptions in the FCS during the 2025 season.

Fresh start for Belichick and UNC

For an offense that’s struggled as North Carolina’s has, Dickens’ signing can be huge. Belichick and the Tar Heels are already welcoming new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino to Chapel Hill. Now, Petrino will get to work with a record-breaking signal-caller in 2026.