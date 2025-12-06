What happens if Alabama wins, ties or loses vs Georgia today in 2025 SEC Championship Game?

Undoubtedly one of the most anticipated games of the college football season is the SEC Championship Game, where once again the Alabama Crimson Tide will go head-to-head with the Georgia Bulldogs. In what is expected to be a packed Mercedes-Benz Stadium, both teams will look to rise above and claim another title for their program.

After finishing the season with a 10–2 record, Kalen DeBoer’s squad enters this crucial matchup fresh off a 27–20 win over Auburn, providing a significant confidence boost heading into what lies ahead.

On the other hand, Kirby Smart guided his team to an 11–1 record in the regular season, with their most recent and resounding victory coming against their long-time rival, Georgia Tech.

What happens if Alabama beats Georgia?

If they manage to defeat the Bulldogs at the Atlanta Falcons’ stadium, the Crimson Tide would not only add another star to its storied history, but also position itselves favorably for the committee’s selection for the upcoming College Football Playoffs.

Head coach Kalen DeBoer of the Alabama Crimson Tide.

This will be the fifth time that both the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs face off to ultimately decide who will reign as the king of the Southeastern Conference. Alabama has become the winningest program in the conference, with 30 total titles and 11 since the SEC Championship Game was established in 1992.

What happens if Alabama and the Bulldogs end in a tie?

If Alabama and Georgia finish the SEC Championship Game tied at the end of regulation, the game will immediately proceed to overtime to determine a winner. College football rules mandate that a champion must be decided, so there are no tie games.

What happens if the Crimson Tide lose to the Bulldogs?

If Alabama loses the SEC Championship Game to Georgia today, its chances of making the College Football Playoffs will be significantly harmed. While the committee may still consider them, an SEC Championship loss—especially a second loss of the season—would likely eliminate them from contention, boosting the chances of other one-loss or undefeated conference champions.

When and where is the SEC Championship Game?

The SEC Championship Game is held annually at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. It is traditionally played on the first Saturday of December. DeBoer and Smart will face off once again in this conference classic.

