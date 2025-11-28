Trending topics:
Will Georgia play the 2025 SEC Championship after win to Georgia Tech?

Georgia had a very tough game against Georgia Tech, and people are now wondering if they will have an opportunity to play for the SEC Championship, which many would love to see.

By Richard Tovar

Kirby Smart the head coach of the Georgia Bulldogs.
© Andy Lyons/Getty ImagesKirby Smart the head coach of the Georgia Bulldogs.

Georgia is having a strong season, and following their hard-fought victory against Georgia Tech, they remain alive in the hunt for the SEC Championship. However, their spot is not yet secured; the Bulldogs still depend on the outcomes of games involving Alabama or Texas A&M.

The scenario for Georgia is quite simple: they must wait for either Texas A&M or Alabama to lose. If either of those two teams suffers a defeat, the Bulldogs would automatically gain access to play for the SEC Championship, which is exactly what fans are hoping for.

Developing story…

Better Collective Logo