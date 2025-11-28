Will Georgia play the 2025 SEC Championship after win to Georgia Tech?

Georgia is having a strong season, and following their hard-fought victory against Georgia Tech, they remain alive in the hunt for the SEC Championship. However, their spot is not yet secured; the Bulldogs still depend on the outcomes of games involving Alabama or Texas A&M.
The scenario for Georgia is quite simple: they must wait for either Texas A&M or Alabama to lose. If either of those two teams suffers a defeat, the Bulldogs would automatically gain access to play for the SEC Championship, which is exactly what fans are hoping for.
Developing story…
