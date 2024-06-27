Argentina will face Peru in Matchday 2 of the 2024 Copa America group stage. Here, you can explore the potential lineups for this intriguing match.

It is the final Matchday, and in Group A, it remains to be determined who will join Argentina in the next round of the 2024 Copa America. Lionel Messi‘s team, after two impressive victories against Canada and Chile, has secured its qualification and is almost certain to top the group.

A draw is enough for them to remain in first place, and even a defeat, provided Canada do not win by a large margin, would still assure Argentina of first place. For Peru, their only chance is to win and then wait for the outcome of the game between Canada and Chile.

Argentina probable lineup

With a team consisting mostly of substitutes, Argentina enters the final Matchday knowing that they are already qualified.

Argentina possible lineup: Armani; Montiel, Otamendi, Pezzella, Acuna; Mac Allister, Rodriguez, Palacios; Di Maria, La. Martinez, Garnacho.

Peru probable lineup

Peru need a heroic victory against the defending champions and wait for what happens in the other group game.

Peru possible lineup: Gallese; Santamaria, Zambrano, Callens; Polo, Pena, Cartagena, Quispe, Lopez; Lapadula, Flores.