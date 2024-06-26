Argentina defeated Chile 1-0 to secure their second consecutive group stage victory at the Copa America. Despite earning three points, the match was overshadowed by several controversial refereeing decisions.

Most Controversial Situations in Argentina's win over Chile at the 2024 Copa America

The game between Argentina and Chile was marred by contentious referee calls that left many Chilean fans dissatisfied. According to various sources, Chile felt aggrieved as they believed several fouls and potential penalty kicks went uncalled, leading to accusations that Conmebol once again favored Lionel Messi.

Despite statistical domination by Argentina, they needed a late goal from Lautaro Martinez to secure the victory over Chile.

Below is a list of some of the most controversial incidents from the Argentina-Chile match that many felt favored Lionel Scaloni’s team.

Argentina – Chile controversial calls

A swipe by Cristian Romero on forward Víctor Dávila, who collapsed on the field upon feeling contact.

Rodrigo De Paul’s high tackle on Gabriel Suazo, which did not result in a yellow card despite the severity of the challenge.

The biggest controversy surrounded Argentina’s goal, with VAR lines used by match officials appearing skewed to allow the Argentine goal.

Argentina will conclude group play against Peru, while Chile faces a crucial must-win match against Canada, who also stand a strong chance of advancing.