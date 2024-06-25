The Brazilian press showed no mercy on the Brazilian national team, which drew 0-0 with Costa Rica in their opening match of the 2024 Copa America. Despite outshooting Costa Rica 19-2 and dominating possession with 74-26%, Costa Rica clung on to secure a historic draw.

Dorival Júnior was heavily criticized on social media, being called “a lame duck coach” and “a waste of space” by many Brazilians who watched the match. Public opinion on the Brazilian national team is at an all-time low, as Brazil has managed only 5 wins, 4 draws, and 5 losses since the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

On the other hand, the Brazilian media did not hold back on the national team, with players like Vinícius Júnior receiving a rating of 4.

Brazilian media on Brazil’s Copa America performance



Some of the headlines read, “Frustating: Brazil disappoints and draws 0-0 with Costa Rica in the Copa America debut,” wrote O Tempo Sports. “It was a frustrating debut” was on the site of Ge Globo.

Patrick Sequeira of Costa Rica during the game between Brazil and Costa Rica as part of the CONMEBOL Copa America USA 2024 group D, at SoFi Stadium, on June 24, 2024 in Inglewood, California, United States.



Extra wrote that “Brazil had a poor debut and tied Costa Rica 0-0 in the Copa America.” For Brazil, their poor Copa America continues a trend of disappointing matches during World Cup qualifying, where they currently sit sixth.

Brazil’s next match at the Copa America will be against Colombia, who are on an undefeated streak of 24 games. Brazil could enter matchday 3 needing a win to advance to the next round.