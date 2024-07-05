Brazil’s Andreas Pereira has stirred up some pre-match tension ahead of the quarterfinal clash against Uruguay in the Copa America.

Uruguay – Brazil promises to be one of the standout matches of the Copa America thus far, with Fulham’s Andreas Pereira stepping in to provide some much-needed trash talk.

The rivalry between Brazil and Uruguay is steeped in history, highlighted by Uruguay’s historic World Cup victory at Maracana in 1950, clinching their second FIFA World Cup title by defeating the hosts.

Since then, encounters between the two nations have been fiercely contested, with Uruguay securing a notable 2-0 win in their most recent World Cup qualifying match under Marcelo Bielsa, a game where Neymar suffered an ACL injury.

Andreas Pereira on how Uruguay stacks up to Brazil

Trash-talking has often accompanied matches between these South American powerhouses, and Brazilian midfielder Andreas Pereira has added fuel to the fire.

Speaking at a press conference before Saturday’s showdown, Pereira commented on the comparison of both squads player by player: “If we analyze player by player, we have a national team that Uruguay would dream of.”

Such remarks might not sit well with Marcelo Bielsa’s squad, who, alongside Colombia, have been one of the most explosive teams in the Copa America so far.

Uruguay has showcased a well-oiled attacking force, and a victory over Brazil would establish them as frontrunners to lift the Copa America trophy.