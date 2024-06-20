The Copa America kicks off on Thursday with a duel between Argentina and Concacaf upstart Canada.

Jesse Marsch doesn’t have it easy. The American coach in charge of the Canadian National Team has the difficult task of playing world champions Argentina in the opening match of the 2024 Copa America.

Since taking over Canada after a horrific spell at Leeds United, Jesse Marsch has a 0-1-1 record, which includes a 0-0 draw with France. Argentina, on the other hand, enters the Copa America on a huge wave, as current Copa champions and winners of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The game is sold out at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and is slated to set the tone for what will be the Copa America in the United States. When it comes to history, Canada and Argentina have only played one match, in 2010.

Canada’s Only Game Against Argentina

Canada faced Argentina only once back in 2010, when Diego Maradona was the coach of the Argentine national team. The match took place in May 2010.

On that day, Argentina defeated Canada 5-0 with goals by Maxi Rodríguez (twice), Di Maria, Carlos Tevez, and Agüero. The match was played in Buenos Aires at the famed River Plate Estadio Monumental.

Argentina fielded the following line up: Sergio Romero; Jonas Gutierrez, Nico Burdisso, Nicolás Otamendi, Gabriel Heinze; Maxi Rodríguez, Javier Mascherano, Ángel Di María, Javier Pastore; Carlos Tévez, Gonzalo Higuaín.