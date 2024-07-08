A gallery to review some of the zaniest and most passionate football fans in this edition of the main continental tournament.

Football provokes all kinds of passions and emotions. And when an important competition arrives, all this is enhanced. Each fan expresses it and lives it in a particular way, some even reaching the extreme, revealing the love they have for their shirt and its colors. We invite you to go through the list of The 30 craziest fan images in the world of soccer fans.

A Ball on the Head

(Getty Images)

For a month, soccer took over sports in the United States. Or at least, it seems that way seeing these two peculiar fans, who only have a ball on their heads. Obviously, they’re supporting the home team colors.

Argentinian Fan

(Imago)

In the quest to combat the prevailing humidity in Miami, any method is valid. Like this Argentinian fan, who used a fan with the colors of her flag. And she celebrated one of the many victories of the Albiceleste.

Inca God

(Getty Images)

Surely, this supporter and the rest of the Peruvian fans should have summoned the gods and ancestors of their country to ensure their team performed better in USA2024. Peru left without even scoring a goal…

Happy Tico

(Getty Images)

The situation was different for Costa Rica. Just look at this fan kissing his team’s crest after an outstanding performance with a team full of young players, even achieving a historic draw against Brazil.

River Plate Sun

(Getty Images)

The Uruguayan sun is shining brighter than ever in this Copa América. A renewed team, focused, and playing at a high level, bringing hope to all. Including her, who enjoys the colors (and the sun) of her flag.

Always Present

(Getty Images)

If there is one character that represents the Mexican crowd, it’s undoubtedly the luchador. His image transcends stadiums, cities, and borders but is always there to support his team. Of course, in this case, he probably ended up somewhat disappointed.

Happy with La Tri

(Imago)

How else could these Ecuadorian fans be but showing their beautiful smiles? The reason? Despite certain difficulties, their team rose to the occasion and almost caused a major upset against Argentina.

An Intruder

(Imago)

She celebrates, although it’s not entirely clear if she’s an Argentinian fan, joined the others, or chose to support the Albiceleste in their Copa journey. Regardless, there is no doubt she enjoyed her presence in the stadium.

Flag Man

(Imago)

The national flag is carried in the blood. The national flag is carried in the heart… And in this case, more literally, this Colombian fan practically turned it into part of his body to show his immense love for his team.

A Llama in the Stands

(Imago)

This animal, so characteristic of northern Argentina, was represented in the stands of the different stadiums where the Albiceleste played. Yes, a Llama appeared in the stands. Or at least, on the hat of this particular fan.

Enjoyed Anyway

(Imago)

Bolivia’s run in the Copa América was quite disappointing from a football perspective, showing the lowest level among the participating teams. Despite that, she didn’t care much and enjoyed cheering her team up close.

American Viking

(Imago)

It’s not the Euros, we’re in our continent. More precisely in Los Angeles, California, where this Viking was seen during the Brazil-Colombia match. Judging by the colors of his helmet, it’s clear he’s supporting the verdeamarelha.

Suit and Tie

(Imago)

Maybe we’re in the presence of a descendant of Uncle Sam. Although, thinking about it, perhaps it’s simply a die-hard fan of the United States national team, who decided to dress in this nice suit to grace the crowd.

Floating Heads

(Getty Images)

It’s clear that Messi and Di María are the main references of the powerful Argentinian team. What no one knew is that they could be in two places at the same time. Thanks to these fans, the idols also appeared in the stands.

Faces and Masks

(Getty Images)

The extreme California heat that summer afternoon didn’t matter much to these Ecuadorian fans who gave their all to cheer their team against Venezuela. Regardless of the team’s performance, for their colorfulness, they deserve the victory.

Pure Celebration

(Imago)

The Uruguayan team enjoys their present, their performance, their goals, and their repeated victories. And their fans take the opportunity to enjoy all of that. Just ask her, who appears euphoric in the stands.

Favorite Dish

(Getty Images)

Every fan has their favorite player. The one they feel a special affection for. Well, in this case, it seems this Venezuelan is a fanatic… but of arepas. To the point of wearing them as a hat.

Aztec Tribe

(Getty Images)

The culture and tradition of each people, of each country, often appear represented in major events. In the mix of races, there’s always room for the indigenous peoples. Such is the case of the Mayas and Aztecs, shown by this Mexican.

Coffee Cat

(Getty Images)

Despite its wild and predatory characteristics, this cat gives a completely opposite sensation. Cheerful and fun, it joins the rest to add more color to the support that the Colombian team always shows in the stands.

Fan and Idol

(Imago)

Regardless of the Chilean team’s performance in this Copa América, this fan cheered La Roja all the time, mainly his idol and reference: Alexis Sánchez, who accompanies him on his hat to every match.

Garota of Las Vegas

(Imago)

The most logical thing would be to find her on one of the many beautiful Carioca beaches. But she decided to travel many miles to be present and show her support for this Brazil seeking to return to its best level.

Spider-Man

(Getty Images)

The superheroes didn’t want to miss the chance to be present at this Copa América USA 2024 either. In this case, Spider-Man made an appearance wearing the colors of the Argentinian team. Or could it be Julián The Spider Álvarez?

Big Mexican

(Imago)

As simple as it is peculiar, this man is the perfect symbol of the Mexican fan. The hat, the mustache, the team jersey… everything needed to stand out and quickly reveal which team he supports.

The Pibe Valderrama?

(Getty Images)

One of the greatest idols in the entire history of Colombian soccer is Carlos El Pibe Valderrama. And although his time on the pitch was several years ago, fans still hold him dear and he accompanies them in the stands.

Warrior Eagle

(Getty Images)

Another characteristic symbol of the Americans that was also present in the stadiums. Although the team’s performance was not as expected, the Eagle contributed its support, cheering with the national colors.

Painted Flag

(Imago)

All kinds of craziness and styles to show their love for their flag and team. Like this Uruguayan supporter, who decided to paint his colors on his head. It’s clear he managed to grab attention.

Divided Heart

(Imago)

This Canadian fan faced a complicated situation but solved it easily. Through that flag, he shows his unconditional support for his national team, but also his love for a global idol like Lionel Messi.

A Bounty Hunter

(Getty Images)

In a massive and colorful event like the Copa América, all kinds of protagonists tend to appear. Even a bounty hunter was loose in the stands! Or at least, this version of Boba Fett, the character from the Star Wars franchise.

Colombian Hope

(Getty Images)

A dreamy day. Ideal weather, a large crowd, a very good team on the field… some of the necessary reasons to explain the happiness of this Colombian fan who is living the participation of her team in the Copa América to the fullest.

Flag-Waving in NY

(Imago)

One of the most impactful moments of this Copa América took place in the heart of New York. Argentinian fans gathered in the iconic Times Square to rally support for their team and their idol, Lio Messi, who celebrated his birthday that day.