Both striker Darwin Nuñez and defender Josema Gimenez of Uruguay could be punished for the scandal after the defeat in the semifinals of the Copa América 2024. Here are all the details.

Darwin Nuñez and Jose Maria Gimenez are in CONMEBOL’s sights due to their behavior after Uruguay‘s defeat against Colombia in the Copa América 2024. Both players could be suspended for different reasons.

Liverpool striker Darwin Nuñez could be sanctioned for exchanging blows with Colombian fans, an action that violates the CONMEBOL Disciplinary Code. Potential sanctions for Nuñez range from a one-match suspension to suspension for a specific period of time. All indications are that Nunez will miss at least one of the Uruguayan national team’s upcoming matches, including the third- and fourth-place matches against Canada.

The Atletico Madrid defender Jose Maria Gimenez could be sanctioned for his post-match statements, where he said “I hope they don’t cut what I’m saying.” If CONMEBOL interprets this phrase as an insult to the organization, Gimenez could be sanctioned. The possible sanction for Gimenez could be up to five games of suspension. The final decision on the sanctions will be known in the next few hours.

CONMEBOL is expected to make an exemplary decision

It is important that CONMEBOL makes a firm and exemplary decision in this case to set a precedent and prevent this type of behavior from being repeated in the future. Football should be a space of unity and respect, and violence has no place in this sport.

Jose Maria Gimenez of Uruguay argues with referee Daniel Siebert during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group H match between Ghana and Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium on December 02, 2022 in Al Wakrah, Qatar. Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images.

CONMEBOL statement

CONMEBOL has issued a statement strongly condemning any act of violence in football. The organization reiterates its commitment to the positive values of sport and calls for tolerance and respect on and off the field.

The incident has generated a stir in the world of football, and CONMEBOL is expected to apply exemplary sanctions to prevent such events from happening again in the future.

The possible sanctions against Núñez and Giménez represent a hard blow for the Uruguayan national team, ahead of the next World Cup qualifiers. Both players are key pieces of the team and their absence will be felt considerably.