As Copa America 2024 draws to a close, Argentina is set to play Colombia in the final. Here's a look at the history of Argentina in Copa America, including how many finals they've played and how many titles they've won.

The Copa America, which started in 1916, has seen numerous format changes over the years. Initially, it was a simple round-robin tournament with four teams (Argentina, Uruguay, Brazil, and Chile). The team with the most points was crowned champion.

From 1949 and 1953, the top two teams of each group played in a final, but this format was not consistently maintained. Instead, the tournament often reverted to a league format where the top team won the trophy.

In 1975, the format shifted to include a group stage, semifinals, and a final. By 1989, the tournament featured two groups of five, with the top two from each group advancing to a final group stage to determine the champion.

The current format, which started in Ecuador 1993, consists of three groups of four teams, including invited teams, with the top two in each group and the best third-placed teams advancing to the quarterfinals. This format was used in Copa America Centenario in 2016 and again in 2024, expanding to include more teams.

Claudio Bravo #1 of Chile hoist the trophy after defeating Argentina to win the Copa America Centenario. Mike Stobe/Getty Images

How many times have Argentina won the Copa America?

The Argentinian national team has won the Copa America 15 times. Notably, only the two most recent titles were achieved under the current tournament format. Here’s the full list of Argentina’s championships:

Year Venue Final 1921 Argentina League format 1925 Argentina League format 1927 Peru League format 1929 Argentina League format 1937 Argentina League format: 2-1 against Brazil (tiebreaker) 1941 Chile League format 1945 Chile League format 1946 Argentina League format 1947 Ecuador League format 1955 Chile League format 1957 Peru League format 1991 Argentina League format 1993 Ecuador 2-1 against Mexico 2021 Brazil 1-0 against Brazil

How many finals have Argentina played in Copa America?

Argentina has played in 8 Copa America finals. Out of their 15 championships, only eight were played in direct finals, while the rest were secured through league formats. The first decisive match was in 1937, a playoff against Brazil to determine the champion.