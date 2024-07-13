Colombia is set to face Argentina in the Copa America 2024 final. Here's a look at Colombia's history in the tournament, including the number of finals they've played and the titles they've won.

Copa America 2024 will culminate on Sunday, July 14, with Colombia and Argentina battling for the championship. This final marks a significant moment in Colombian soccer history.

The Copa America has seen numerous format changes since its inception in 1916. Initially, it featured a round-robin format with four teams (Argentina, Uruguay, Brazil, and Chile). The team with the most points was crowned champion. This format continued with minor changes until 1975, when a group stage and knockout rounds were introduced.

In 1989, the format evolved to include two groups of five teams, with the top teams advancing to a final group stage. By Ecuador 1993, the modern format of group stages leading to quarterfinals was established. This format, with minor variations, has continued through the current 2024 edition.

How many times have Colombia won the Copa America?

Colombia has won the Copa America once in its history. The Colombian national team triumphed in 2001, defeating Mexico 1-0 in the final on home soil. The winning goal was scored by Iván Córdoba, securing Colombia’s first and only title in the tournament.

Colombia celebrate after winning the Copa America Final against Mexico played at the El Campin Stadium in Bogota, Colombia. Martin Venegas

How many finals have Colombia played in Copa America?

The 2024 final against Argentina will be Colombia’s third appearance in a Copa America final. Here’s a breakdown of their final appearances:

Colombia reached their first Copa America final in 1975 but were defeated by Peru. 2001 : Colombia won their first and only Copa America title, defeating Mexico in the final.

: Colombia won their first and only Copa America title, defeating Mexico in the final. 2024: Colombia will face Argentina in their third final, aiming to secure their second title.

As Colombia prepares to take on Argentina in the 2024 Copa America final, they aim to add another chapter to their storied history in South America’s premier soccer tournament.