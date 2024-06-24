Lionel Messi recently raised eyebrows by revealing who's the greatest athlete of all times in his eyes. And it's not himself, Diego Maradona or Cristiano Ronaldo.

Lionel Messi has surprisingly joined the GOAT debate. While many tend to put Leo, Diego Maradona or Cristiano Ronaldo in that conversation, the Inter Miami star places another athlete above everyone else.

In an interview with Juan Pablo Varsky on Clank Media, the Argentine superstar revealed he considers NBA legend Michael Jordan as the greatest athlete ever, which is why he would like to have a photo with him.

“It seems to me, in terms of sports, he’s the greatest there is,” Messi said. “But after seeing his series (The Last Dance) and getting to know a bit more about him, that also brought me closer to him and to understand a bit more about who he was. It’s a pity that I couldn’t live through that era in person, because I would’ve loved it. I don’t know much about basketball, but he was someone different than everyone else.”

Shortly before this interview, Messi told ESPN he would love to have a photo with the Chicago Bulls icon: “I’ve been lucky enough meet a lot of important people, but from the sports world, I would like to meet Michael Jordan and get a photo with him.”

Leo Messi (left) and Michael Jordan.

The illustrious careers of Messi and Jordan

MJ is widely seen as the greatest basketball player of all time after turning the Bulls around, leading the franchise to six NBA championships during the 90s, winning the NBA Finals MVP in all six titles. But besides the success, many credit Jordan with the global popularity the league enjoys nowadays.

Messi, on the other hand, has “completed football” by winning the biggest titles a player can aspire to. After winning it all at Barcelona with multiple LaLiga and UEFA Champions League titles, Leo went on to succeed on the international stage, leading Argentina to Copa America and World Cup glory. Additionally, the 37-year-old is the record Ballon d’Or winner with eight triumphs.