The 2024 Copa America is slated to kick off on Thursday, June 20th, and MLS will have Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and a total of 41 players representing the league.

Lionel Messi and all the MLS players at Copa America

Major League Soccer is no longer a retirement league; there are young and talented players from all over the world, many of whom have represented MLS at the FIFA World Cup, Euros, and this summer’s Copa America.

While the biggest star from MLS at Copa America is Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi, there are 41 players in total playing in Copa America who are currently on MLS rosters.

Canada is the nation with the most player representation, but there is a healthy dose of players from almost all the national teams playing at Copa America who belong to MLS clubs.

MLS Players at Copa America

The following players are participating in Copa America and play for MLS clubs:

Argentina

Lionel Messi – Inter Miami

Canada

Dayne St. Clair – Minnesota United

Maxime Crépeau – Portland Timbers

Kamal Miller – Portland Timbers

Kyle Hiebert – St. Louis City

Moïse Bombito – Colorado Rapids

Joel Waterman – CF Montreal

Richie Laryea – Toronto FC

Ali Ahmed – Vancouver Whitecaps

Samuel Piette – CF Montreal

Jonathan Osorio – Toronto FC

Mathieu Choinière – CF Montreal

Tani Oluwaseyi – Minnesota United

Jacob Shaffelburg – Nashville SC

Jacen Russell-Rowe – Columbus Crew

Costa Rica

Alejandro Bran – Minnesota United

Julio Cascante – Austin FC

Ariel Lassiter – CF Montreal

Ecuador

Carlos Gruezo – San Jose Earthquakes

Jamaica

Jon Bell – Seattle Sounders

Andre Blake – Philadelphia Union

Kevon Lambert – RSL

Damion Lowe – Philadelphia Union

Panamá

Aníbal Godoy – Nashville SC

Adalberto Carrasquilla – Houston Dynamo

Carlos Harvey – Minnesota United

Omar Valencia – NY Red Bulls

Paraguay

Carlos Coronel – NY Red Bulls

Andres Cubas – Vancouver Whitecaps

Matias Rojas – Inter Miami

Perú

Luis Abram – Atlanta United

Miguel Araujo – Portland Timbers

Wilder Cartagena – Orlando City

Pedro Gallese – Orlando City

USMNT

Sean Johnson – Toronto FC

Shaq Moore – Nashville SC

Miles Robinson – FC Cincinnati

Uruguay

Cristian Olivera – LAFC

Luis Suarez – Inter Miami

Venezuela