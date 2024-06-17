Major League Soccer is no longer a retirement league; there are young and talented players from all over the world, many of whom have represented MLS at the FIFA World Cup, Euros, and this summer’s Copa America.
While the biggest star from MLS at Copa America is Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi, there are 41 players in total playing in Copa America who are currently on MLS rosters.
Canada is the nation with the most player representation, but there is a healthy dose of players from almost all the national teams playing at Copa America who belong to MLS clubs.
MLS Players at Copa America
The following players are participating in Copa America and play for MLS clubs:
Argentina
- Lionel Messi – Inter Miami
Canada
- Dayne St. Clair – Minnesota United
- Maxime Crépeau – Portland Timbers
- Kamal Miller – Portland Timbers
- Kyle Hiebert – St. Louis City
- Moïse Bombito – Colorado Rapids
- Joel Waterman – CF Montreal
- Richie Laryea – Toronto FC
- Ali Ahmed – Vancouver Whitecaps
- Samuel Piette – CF Montreal
- Jonathan Osorio – Toronto FC
- Mathieu Choinière – CF Montreal
- Tani Oluwaseyi – Minnesota United
- Jacob Shaffelburg – Nashville SC
- Jacen Russell-Rowe – Columbus Crew
Costa Rica
- Alejandro Bran – Minnesota United
- Julio Cascante – Austin FC
- Ariel Lassiter – CF Montreal
Ecuador
- Carlos Gruezo – San Jose Earthquakes
Jamaica
- Jon Bell – Seattle Sounders
- Andre Blake – Philadelphia Union
- Kevon Lambert – RSL
- Damion Lowe – Philadelphia Union
Panamá
- Aníbal Godoy – Nashville SC
- Adalberto Carrasquilla – Houston Dynamo
- Carlos Harvey – Minnesota United
- Omar Valencia – NY Red Bulls
Paraguay
- Carlos Coronel – NY Red Bulls
- Andres Cubas – Vancouver Whitecaps
- Matias Rojas – Inter Miami
Perú
- Luis Abram – Atlanta United
- Miguel Araujo – Portland Timbers
- Wilder Cartagena – Orlando City
- Pedro Gallese – Orlando City
USMNT
- Sean Johnson – Toronto FC
- Shaq Moore – Nashville SC
- Miles Robinson – FC Cincinnati
Uruguay
- Cristian Olivera – LAFC
- Luis Suarez – Inter Miami
Venezuela
- Dani Pereira – Austin FC
- Jose Martinez – Philadelphia Union