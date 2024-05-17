The MLSPU released the salaries of all the teams in Major League Soccer. Here are 25 of the top players in the league and their wages.

We are changing it up this year. Usually, we list the top 25 salaries in MLS, but this year we are focusing on 25 of the top players in MLS and their wages.

While you can review all the salaries on the MLSPU page here, we will look at some of the top stars, young prospects, and shocking salaries for some of the top talent in the league.

While Lionel Messi alone makes more than the entire payroll of 25 teams in MLS, here are the top earners and bargain salaries of the league.

Lionel Messi – $20,446,667

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF celebrates a goal scored by Luis Suarez #9 against the New York Red Bulls during the second half in the game at DRV PNK Stadium on May 04, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The greatest soccer player of all time earns $20,446,667, which is Messi’s reported salary for playing. This sum excludes his percentages from Apple, Adidas, and other endorsements. It goes without saying that Messi has been a grand slam since coming to MLS.

Lorenzo Insigne – $15,400,000

The Italian forward has been up and down since his arrival from Napoli. Insigne was supposed to be one of the biggest stars in MLS, and despite good play, he has never taken the league by storm. It doesn’t help that he plays for Toronto FC.

Sergio Busquets – $8,774,996

It’s safe to say that the former Barcelona and Spanish World Cup winner is one of the most overpaid players in MLS. Busquets is a shell of his former self and mistake-prone, though he has improved in recent weeks. While Busquets has been a great spokesperson for the league, his on-field performance has been average.

Sebastián Driussi – $6,722,500

The former River Plate forward is well deserving of his big contract. At Austin FC, Driussi is often the only player on the field who can make things happen. Despite interest from La Liga and the Premier League, the Argentine chose MLS. He is a blockbuster signing and one of the best imports in recent history.

Federico Bernardeschi – $6,295,381

When things have been down, and even when picking up the slack when Insigne isn’t up to standard, Bernardeschi has been one of TFC’s best players. The playmaker has scored some lovely goals and kept his club in many matches. Despite a falling out with the Bradleys, Toronto was wise to mend the situation with a new coach.

Emil Forsberg – $6,035,625

Emil Forsberg

One of the best new signings of the 2024 campaign, Emil Forsberg has scored 5 goals in 11 matches as of this article. On the field, he has given the New York Red Bulls some long-awaited star power. Off the field, he has been accused by his estranged wife of neglecting his family since moving to New York.

Héctor Herrera – $5,246,875

MLS teams have long overpaid Mexican players. While Herrera has been a great professional and a leader for the Dynamo, one has to question his $5 million salary.

Hany Mukhtar – $5,211,667

Hany Mukhtar of Nashville SC

Hany Mukhtar is one of the brightest and best players in MLS. The German, now in his fifth season in the league, has been named to the Best XI three times and has won both MVP and the Golden Boot once.

Christian Benteke – $4,432,778

Christian Benteke

One of the few decisions DC United and Wayne Rooney got right in recent memory. The Belgium international has been excellent for the once high and mighty DC United. Sadly, the rest of his team has not matched Christian Benteke’s performance. This season is more of the same: Benteke is playing at an MVP level, while DC United is again bang average.

Luis Muriel – $4,336,150

Luis Muriel

Still new to MLS, the Colombian is getting his feet wet, while Orlando City has not been playing well at all this season. With a healthy contract, Orlando will need Muriel to find his rhythm fast.

Luciano Acosta – $4,216,413

Luciano Acosta

Tricky and quick, Luciano Acosta has been a standout player in MLS, both at DC United and FC Cincinnati. Acosta is also reportedly set to receive US citizenship and would be an asset for the USMNT.

Diego Rossi – $3,376,827

Diego Rossi

Rossi returned from a decent stint in Turkey and became one of the best players on the Columbus Crew, leading them to an MLS Cup and, as of this article, playing in the CCC final. Rossi is a proven setup man and goal scorer.

Jonathan Rodríguez – $2,627,500

Another Uruguayan, Jonathan Rodríguez, has come to MLS and continued his scoring touch for the Timbers, as he did in Liga MX.

Riqui Puig – $2,449,996

The Galaxy’s dynamic playmaker is making under $2.5 million and is a steal for the MLS side. The Galaxy have improved this season, and Puig, who now has help on the wings, could be a major factor in getting the Galaxy back to winning ways.

Evander – $2,355,000

Evander

The Portland Timbers’ setup man has come on strong since his arrival from Denmark. This season, the Brazilian has 5 goals and 4 assists in 9 matches.

Thiago Almada – $2,232,000

The only active MLS player to win a World Cup is the best player on a very poor Atlanta United side. Almada deserves to be sold to Europe; he is simply too talented to play on such a poor team. He has earned it.

Facundo Torres – $1,812,400

The Uruguayan winger/playmaker of Orlando City was making less than $1 million when he first arrived in MLS. Now, after a contract extension, he is well deserving of his $1.8 million salary. One of the best young players in the league.

Jordi Alba – $1,500,000

Jordi Alba #18 of Inter Miami

The Inter Miami wingback has been electric and one of the best players from the Barcelona contingent. Alba has been a leader and provider and may be the best player to have adapted to the style of play in MLS from all of Inter Miami’s imports.

Luis Suarez – $1,500,000

Luis Suarez of Inter Miami

One of the greatest goalscorers of his generation, Luis Suarez earns just $1.5 million with Inter Miami. Before coming to MLS, Suarez was the MVP of the Brazilian league, won a title with boyhood club Nacional, and won a LaLiga title with Atletico Madrid. To put it in perspective, the following players make more than Suarez: Matt Miazga, Cristian Roldan, Paul Arriola, Alan Pulido, and Jordan Morris.

Santiago Rodríguez – $1,331,333

One of the league’s most dynamic playmakers, the Uruguayan wanted a DP salary from NYCFC and eventually got it. There is strong clamor that the former Torque and Nacional player should get a call-up to Uruguay.

Pedro de la Vega – $1,164,000

Pedro de la Vega

The former Lanus playmaker has once again been hit with the injury bug and has yet to show his true potential. The Sounders desperately need De la Vega to get healthy after a poor start to 2024.

Julián Carranza – $1 million

The Argentine goal scorer has been a huge pickup for the Philadelphia Union and makes only $1 million a season.

Adalberto Carrasquilla – $658,750

The central midfielder has been a workhorse for the Dynamo and makes a very low salary by his standards. Carrasquilla is also on the radar for a move to Europe and well deserves it.

Diego Luna – $448,833

Diego Luna scored against Fiji U-20

One of the brightest prospects in US Soccer, Luna has the skill, drive, and finishing talent to be a future USMNT star.

Federico Redondo – $255,000

Federico Redondo

One of the best holding midfielders in Argentine soccer makes an absurdly low salary when considering his huge promise. At less than $300,000, Redondo is a steal.