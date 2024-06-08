Lionel Messi answered which team should be considered favorite to hoist the trophy in the upcoming 2024 Copa America.

Lionel Messi is currently one of the best players in the MLS transforming Inter Miami into a championship contender. Age hasn’t been a factor at all as Leo has recorded 12 goals and 13 assists in 12 matches. A huge candidate to take home the MVP award.

However, the biggest challenge for Messi in 2024 is undoubtedly Copa America. It’s important to remember that the tournament will have a different format with 16 participants which include six teams from Concacaf.

That’s why, Argentina will have a very tough task trying to defend the title. Furthermore, no one knows for sure if Copa America is the last dance for Messi or the motivation needed to reach the 2026 World Cup.

Although it’s a very long shot, if Lionel Messi delivers another epic performance, the legend might have a shot at the Ballon d’Or. It’s kind of the same scenario as Cristiano Ronaldo with Portugal. A massive win could put them ahead of Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr or Jude Bellingham.

Lionel Messi will try to win his second consecutive Copa America (Getty Images)

Who is favorite to win 2024 Copa America?

According to Lionel Messi, Argentina should be considered favorites to win the 2024 Copa America. This was his explanation during an exclusive interview with Infobae.

“I believe that Argentina are always favorites, regardless of the fact that we’ve recently won all those titles. Previously, even when we couldn’t achieve our objectives, Argentina were still always favorites. When a tournament begins, whether it’s the World Cup or the Copa América, Argentina are a contender just like Brazil.”

However, Messi acknowledged that other teams from the continent are on the rise and that a surprise cannot be ruled out in the tournament that will be held in the United States.

“Nowadays, South American teams are very strong. Uruguay are doing very well, as are Colombia and Ecuador. It becomes very difficult to play all the matches. I think it’s going to be a very balanced Copa America.”