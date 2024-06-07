Lionel Messi has been sensational for Inter Miami in the 2024 MLS season. However, no one knows for sure if he'll play in the 2026 World Cup.

Lionel Messi is currently one of the best players in the MLS during the 2024 season with Inter Miami. The Argentine legend has accumulated 12 goals and 13 assists in 12 games.

Now, the veteran will take a pause with The Herons to focus on his biggest challenge of the year: Copa America. It’s important to remember that the famous Albiceleste arrives as defending champion.

Messi is 36-years old and, considering that scenario, the tournament in the United States could be his Last Dance with the national team. No one knows for sure if the 2026 World Cup is within reach.

However, during an interview with Infobae, Leo opened about that subject. “It depends on how I feel. How I am physically and being realistic with myself. And knowing if I am up to the task of competing and helping my teammates.”

Lionel Messi opened up about playing in the 2026 World Cup (Getty Images)

Will Lionel Messi play in the 2026 World Cup?

Lionel Messi acknowledged that age and the level of the MLS will be two key factors in determining if he will be ready to help Argentina defend the World Cup title in 2026.

“Age is also a reality that is there, even though it is just a number. The matches I will play are not the same as those I played in Europe, every three days. But it depends on how I feel and what I feel being alongside my teammates, and seeing if I am still up to the task or not.”

Despite this, in the statement that most excites the fans, Messi does not close the door and did not even mention a possible retirement from the national team after Copa America. “There’s still a lot of time left. A lot and a little because it goes by quickly. There is still some time and I don’t know how I will be at that moment.”