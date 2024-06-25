Lionel Messi turned 37 on Monday and still has many years left at the pro level. But what would soccer look like without the Argentine superstar? Cristiano Ronaldo and other stars would hold many records currently held by Leo.
In the wake of the Inter Miami star’s birthday, Bolavip Argentina took a look at a number of records set by Messi, and who would be the owners of those feats if the Rosario-born ace hadn’t existed.
Curiously, Ronaldo would hold three records currently owned by Messi: most Ballon d’Or wins, all-time top goalscorer in LaLiga, and most Golden Boots. Here’s how other records would look like without Messi:
- Argentine player with most titles: Angel Di Maria
- All-time top scorer in Argentina: Alfredo Di Stefano
- Most Ballon d’Or wins: Cristiano Ronaldo
- All-time top scorer in Spanish LaLiga: Cristiano Ronaldo
- All-time top scorer in Argentine national team: Gabriel Batistuta
- Most caps with Argentina: Javier Mascherano
- Barcelona all-time top scorer: Cesar Rodriguez
- Most appearances for Barcelona: Xavi Hernandez
- Most goals in a calendar year: Gerd Muller
- Most goals in a South American nation: Pele
- Most goals for the same club: Pele
- Most Golden Boots: Cristiano Ronaldo
But fortunately, we live in a world where Messi exists and continues to impress the world. Even at this stage of his career, the Argentine star keeps on breaking records as his talent defies Father Time.
Messi looking to make more history at 2024 Copa America
Messi broke yet another record in his very first game with Argentina at the 2024 Copa America, becoming the player with the most appearances in tournament history with 35 games.
On top of that, his seventh participation in a Copa America edition is the most by any player. This year, Leo will be looking to become the record scorer in the competition. His 13 goals are just four shy of the record set by Norberto Mendez and Zizinho.