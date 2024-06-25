With Lionel Messi holding countless records, we imagine what the sport would look like without him. Cristiano Ronaldo and other stars would own many records currently held by Leo.

Lionel Messi turned 37 on Monday and still has many years left at the pro level. But what would soccer look like without the Argentine superstar? Cristiano Ronaldo and other stars would hold many records currently held by Leo.

In the wake of the Inter Miami star’s birthday, Bolavip Argentina took a look at a number of records set by Messi, and who would be the owners of those feats if the Rosario-born ace hadn’t existed.

Curiously, Ronaldo would hold three records currently owned by Messi: most Ballon d’Or wins, all-time top goalscorer in LaLiga, and most Golden Boots. Here’s how other records would look like without Messi:

Argentine player with most titles: Angel Di Maria

All-time top scorer in Argentina: Alfredo Di Stefano

Most Ballon d’Or wins: Cristiano Ronaldo

All-time top scorer in Spanish LaLiga: Cristiano Ronaldo

All-time top scorer in Argentine national team: Gabriel Batistuta

Most caps with Argentina: Javier Mascherano

Barcelona all-time top scorer: Cesar Rodriguez

Most appearances for Barcelona: Xavi Hernandez

Most goals in a calendar year: Gerd Muller

Most goals in a South American nation: Pele

Most goals for the same club: Pele

Most Golden Boots: Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi of Argentina gestures during the CONMEBOL Copa America group A match between Argentina and Canada at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on June 20, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

But fortunately, we live in a world where Messi exists and continues to impress the world. Even at this stage of his career, the Argentine star keeps on breaking records as his talent defies Father Time.

Messi looking to make more history at 2024 Copa America

Messi broke yet another record in his very first game with Argentina at the 2024 Copa America, becoming the player with the most appearances in tournament history with 35 games.

On top of that, his seventh participation in a Copa America edition is the most by any player. This year, Leo will be looking to become the record scorer in the competition. His 13 goals are just four shy of the record set by Norberto Mendez and Zizinho.