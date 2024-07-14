Inter Miami's Lionel Messi had to be substituted during the Copa America 2024 final against Colombia after suffering an injury and walked off crying.

Argentina is competing against Colombia at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami for the Copa America 2024 title. However, Lionel Scaloni’s team suffered a blow with the loss of their captain, Lionel Messi, who left the game crying.

The former Barcelona star suffered discomfort during an offensive play for Argentina. After 35 minutes of the first half, Messi’s right ankle collided with Colombian defender Santiago Arias while attempting a cross, resulting in the injury.

Argentina’s medical staff quickly attended to Messi on the field. After receiving treatment for about two minutes, he reentered the game but was visibly struggling to run.

Then in the second half, the Argentine captain lay down on the ground and asked to be substituted in tears. He was then replaced by Fiorentina striker Nicolas Gonzalez, who joined Julian Alvarez and Angel Di Maria up front.

Was Lionel Messi injured earlier in this Copa America 2024?

Lionel Messi, the iconic Argentine captain, encountered an injury earlier in Copa America 2024 during Argentina’s group stage match against Chile. In that encounter, Lionel Scaloni’s team secured a dramatic 1-0 victory with a last-minute goal by Lautaro Martinez.

Lionel Messi of Argentina reacts after an injury during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Final match between Argentina and Colombia at Hard Rock Stadium. Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The incident occurred 24 minutes into the first half when Chilean defender Gabriel Suazo fouled Messi. The former Barcelona star got up with noticeable pain and was immediately attended to by the Albiceleste’s medical staff. Although Messi remained on the field, he was seen stretching and frequently touching the back of his leg near the groin and hamstring until halftime.

Despite the injury scare, Messi completed the entire match. However, he was rested for Argentina’s final group stage game against Peru, which they won 2-0. Messi made his return in the quarterfinals against Ecuador, continuing his quest for Copa America glory.