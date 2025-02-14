Trending topics:
CBB

NCAAB News: Analyst makes bold take about ‘stupid’ SEC and Arkansas

With John Calipari and the Razorbacks looking much better as of late, one analsyt didn't hold back his thoughts on the SEC.

By Ernesto Cova

John Calipari
© Andy Lyons/Getty ImagesJohn Calipari

For most of its history, the SEC has been known as the ultimate football conference. With powerhouses like Georgia and Alabama, they have the most talent and toughest schedules.

Now, that might also be the case in college basketball. The SEC has been an absolute bloodbath lately, and it looks like anybody can beat anybody on any given night.

That was evident when John Calipari’s Razorbacks almost came back to take down Alabama. That’s why renowned NCAA analyst Jeff Goodman believes the SEC became ‘stupid’ good.

Jeff Goodman raves about the SEC

It’s even stupider (how good the SEC is) because Arkansas has now become, you know, dangerous over the last, like, week and a half, you know, where before it was almost, like, honestly, you were kind of circling Arkansas and being like ‘All right, they’re kind of a dead team,’ but, I’m telling you, it’s crazy to say since Boogie Fland went out, and Nelly Davis became Nelly Davis again, and it’s funny, Mike had a great point,” he said.

Arkansas Razorbacks head coach JOHN CALIPARI gives instructions during Arkansas s win over MD Eastern Shore at Bud Walton Arena.

John Calipari

Of course, this is also because Calipari’s team has looked much more competitive lately after struggling in conference play earlier in the season. Now, they might even sneak into the NCAA tournament.

The Razorbacks took down the then-No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats and Texas Longhorns. Even if they failed to keep the ball rolling vs. Alabama, they’re a very dangerous team right now.

ernesto cova
Ernesto Cova

