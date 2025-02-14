Warriors’ Draymond Green gives short and sweet 2-word opinion on Jimmy Butler’s effect

Jimmy Butler‘s arrival at the Golden State Warriors has had an immediate and significant impact on the team. Since his debut, the forward has established himself as a crucial piece in the Warriors’ system, bringing leadership, experience, and infectious energy. Veteran Draymond Green has also weighed in on Butler’s influence.

Butler has showcased his versatility on both ends of the court. His ability to score, rebound, assist, and defend has seamlessly complemented the Warriors’ style of play. His presence gives the team a player capable of taking on multiple roles and adapting to various situations.

Beyond his individual skill set, Jimmy Butler has proven to be a natural leader. His voice and presence on the court have inspired his teammates and elevated the team’s overall performance. His confidence and winning mentality have been instrumental in the Warriors’ recent success.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Draymond Green’s praise for Butler

Draymond Green, one of the Warriors’ veteran leaders, has been vocal in his praise for Butler. Green referred to Butler as a “franchise changer,” emphasizing his influence on the team and his ability to elevate the play of those around him.

Jimmy Butler #10 of the Golden State Warriors drives around Ryan Rollins #13 of the Milwaukee Bucks during a game at Fiserv Forum on February 10, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Advertisement

“He’s helping revitalize what we’ve got here,” Green told the media. “The belief amongst this team now that he’s arrived as opposed to what it was before he got here — it’s night and day.”

Advertisement

see also Steve Kerr breaks down Jimmy Butler’s role with Warriors after first 4 games

A promising future with the Warriors

Butler’s partnership with stars like Stephen Curry and Draymond Green has formed one of the NBA’s most formidable lineups. With his arrival, the Warriors have further solidified their status as top contenders in the Western Conference.

Advertisement

The future looks bright for Golden State with Butler on board. His impact on both ends of the floor, his leadership, and his adaptability make him a vital piece in the team’s championship aspirations moving forward.